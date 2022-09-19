ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dramatic moment Russian missile hits another Ukraine nuclear power plant sparking fears of meltdown

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FEARS of a catastrophe were mounting today after another Ukrainian nuclear plant was reportedly struck by Russian missiles.

Dramatic footage caught the moment huge explosions were seen near the Pivdennoukrayinska nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region early this morning, but the reactors are undamaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWW2o_0i1oNDnt00
CCTV footage shared on social media shows the point of impact of the Russian rocket Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMHkS_0i1oNDnt00
The blast happened 300 meters away from the nuclear power plant's reactor Credit: Twitter

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom claimed the Russian rockets landed 300 meters from the nuclear reactors shortly after midnight.

Herman Halushchenko, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, claimed Russia is putting "the world on the brink of nuclear disaster out of despair, in order to achieve at least some concessions in its energetic blackmail of Europe".

On a Facebook post, the minister continued: "We see Europe’s resilience in the fight against the energy aggression of Russia. But the need the stop Russian nuclear terrorism in Ukraine requires double efforts.

"If "nuclear winter" comes, the issue of high prices on electronics will lose its topicality. The world must finally give a tough response to the terrorist state. Right now it is not too late, and nuclear disaster is only a threat which, sadly, grows more real every day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcC3p_0i1oNDnt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHxJx_0i1oNDnt00

The attack, meanwhile, damaged a nearby hydroelectric plant and transmission line, according to Reuters. The blast also blew windows and cause short term power outage.

"Currently, all three power units of the PNPP (Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant) are operating normally. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff," Energoatom said.

President Zelensky also condemned the attack on the Telegram messaging app.

"The invaders wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late."

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya took to Twitter as she feared that rising radiation levels could end in another Chernobyl disaster.

"Last night the world came close to a nuclear disaster once again, as a Russian rocket struck just 300 meters from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant," she said on Twitter.

"This nuclear blackmail endangers not only Ukraine & Belarus, but the entire world."

Russia is yet to comment.

The Mykolaiv region has been under constant shelling in recent weeks, following Putin's army suffering heavy losses from Ukraine’s counterattack.

The latest nuclear catastrophe fears come after Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, was shut down earlier this month following Russian shelling.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, located 250 km from Pivdennoukrayinska, is held by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian personnel.

The head of the UN nuclear agency Rafael Grossi warned that the "physical integrity" of the nuclear power plant had been "violated several" times by shelling during the invasion of Ukraine.

Grossi was part of a 14-strong UN delegation that visited the plant in early September.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors spread throughout the country, which provide half of its electricity.

Russians living just miles from the Ukraine border fear Zelensky's forces will invade as Putin's war faces repeated setbacks.

Vladimir Putin's troops have lost more territory in a matter of days than they gained in more than six months of the war as Russian soldiers stage a hasty retreat amid a Ukrainian blitz.

Russia has lost some $1 billion in military equipment during the three-week counterattack which has seen tanks and ammunition abandoned by fleeing battalions.

Dramatic footage has captured Russian troops surrendering en masse with reports of plummeting morale among the soldiers.

The calamitous situation for Putin has left those living in Russia's Belgorod fearing for their safety as fed-up forces flood into the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yhJc_0i1oNDnt00
President Zelensky said Russia 'endangers the whole world' Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SGXG_0i1oNDnt00
The Mykolayiv oblast has been repeatedly shelled in recent weeks Credit: Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#United Nations#Nuclear Terrorism#Ukraine War Military#Russian#Ukrainian#Pivdennoukrayinska#Reuters#The Pnpp Lrb
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Faces Second Revolt as Russian Officials Slam War, Demand Resignation

A Moscow municipality has become the second Russian local authority this week to take the risk of calling for Vladimir Putin's resignation. The letter addressed to the president by council deputies at Lomonosovsky Municipal District did not directly mention Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but did refer to how Russia had now become "feared and hated" while "aggression" has taken the country back to the "Cold War era."
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
763K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy