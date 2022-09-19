ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

I found a stack of cash hidden in my KFC bag at a drive-thru… I desperately need it as I’m massively in debt

By Aliki Kraterou
 3 days ago
A WOMAN was tempted when she found a stack of cash hidden in her KFC takeaway bag at the drive-through.

Despite being in massive debt, JoAnne Oliver decided to do the right thing and return the $543 she found in her chicken sandwich.

The KFC customer found a stack of cash in her takeaway bag Credit: WSB-TV/Jackson Police
JoAnne Oliver has been praised for returning the cash

The customer from Jackson, Georgia, was heading over to the drive-through of the local KFC during her lunch break before getting back to work.

After returning to the office to enjoy her meal, the grandmother was left stunned when she discovered a stack of cash under her sandwich.

Even though she was tempted for a moment, she knew she couldn't keep the money and alerted the authorities.

She told WSB-TV:“I started counting it and when I got to $500, I stopped and just put it back in the envelope, closed the envelope put the sandwich back the way I got it and just slid it to the side until the officer got here.”

JoAnne- whose fuel tank was nearly empty at the time- joked that she briefly contemplated going shopping.

She added: “For a second. We thought about going shopping. I said I should have kept a 20 because I’m sitting on E.

“If you don’t do the right thing it’s gonna come back on you.

“I mean It wasn’t mine. I didn’t need to keep it. I’ll get mine in the future.

“It’ll come back two-fold.”

Following an investigation, Jackson Police said the fast-food chain's daily deposit had been placed in JoAnne's bag by mistake.

It said in a Facebook post: “Not only did Mrs Oliver do the right thing but she saved the manager’s job.

“Mrs Oliver thank you for reminding us that we have amazing citizens in Jackson and it is people like you that make us great!”

Meanwhile, a lucky man found thousands of dollars in cash stuffed in envelopes while renovating his house.

This contractor found a whopping £150,000 hidden behind a bathroom wall - but it ended up being a nightmare.

A legal expert has explained why you should never pick up money you find on the floor.

Pam Ehmen
3d ago

I’m sorry if you are in massive debt , why are you eating high price drive that food ??? Sorry but when I’m short on money. Going to eat out is not an option. The money is theirs you should give it back

Kevin Campbell
3d ago

I'm sorry but if somebody hands me all that money I'm going to keep it I don't care if it is millions of dollars times it's hard I will consider it as a gift from God

Sandra H
3d ago

It would have been stealing,I was in the Dollar general yesterday and the clerk handed me a bag and I could see it wasn't my items, I told her that's not mine, it must be the ladies that was in front of me, and it was. The moral of the story when we know it's not ours, we give it back ,I could not live with myself and take something that's not mine.

