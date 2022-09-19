ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proud Boys document from Jan. 5 reveals plan for New York City march in 2021

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago
A document from the Proud Boys dated Jan. 5, 2021, shows the detailed plans for a rally in New York City that was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2021.

The extensive plans in the document, which was obtained by the Guardian, show the group advocating against violence by its members but also directing members to police situations of violence during the planned "NYC MAGA MARCH."

The document was written by Randy Ireland, who is listed on the document as the president of the Proud Boys' New York chapter.

"No Violence is to be Initiated by any Proud Boy at any time! Only if a violent act is committed against a Proud Boy or any attendee of the event are Proud Boys to engage," the document states under the "rules of engagement" section.

Despite the calls for no violence, the protocol outlined in the document does make clear members would be expected to respond to any violence with action.

"If any violence does spout off, all Proud Boys are expected to respond immediately — only so far as to eliminate and end that threat to them or others," the document says.

The document also makes clear that "normies," or nonmembers of the Proud Boys, and women were not to be included in any of the groups during the organized protest.

The members who were set to attend the protest were set to be divided into seven "tactical groups" of five to eight men. The group had also made note of "vulnerable areas" and security threat levels.

The document was dated one day prior to the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021, where various members of the Proud Boys group acted with violence. Court filings state that a member of the Proud Boys was seconds away from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at one point during the riot.

Five members of the Proud Boys were charged by the Justice Department with "seditious conspiracy" in June for their role in the Capitol Riot.

