laconiadailysun.com
Mary Ann Wilson, 73
LACONIA — Mary Ann (Oliver) Wilson, 73, of Cottage Street, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Berlin, and was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary (Brisson) Oliver and her brother, Edgar Oliver. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her sister, Sylvia; her children, Colleen, Erin and Matthew; and her granddaughters, Jenna, Rebecca and Matilyn.
laconiadailysun.com
Mary H. Vaillant, 77
ASHLAND — Mary Helen Vaillant, 77, died in Concord Hospital on September 19, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was born in Warren on June 9, 1945, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Phinney) Havlock. Mary was raised in Plymouth, attended Plymouth Schools and graduated Plymouth High School Class of 1963. She married Gerard Vaillant on March 9, 1964, and they had 58 years of marriage together.
laconiadailysun.com
Sheila Weeks, 85
GILFORD — Sheila Weeks, 85, passed away at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Sheila was born on January 10, 1937, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward and Velma (Lougee) Dupont.
laconiadailysun.com
Donna M. McGrath, 88
LACONIA — Donna Mary McGrath, 88, a lifelong Laconian, passed away peacefully, at home, on September 14, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Donna was born May 3, 1934, on the front stairs, to Kenneth and Eunice Grant Beauchaine. She was a...
laconiadailysun.com
Randy C. Morrison, 63
WENTWORTH — Randy Charles Morrison, 63, of Wentworth, passed away, at his home on September 18, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Randy was remarkably loyal and dedicated to his cherished family. Born in Plymouth on July 20, 1959, Randy was the 4th out...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Moped accident survivor to appear on ‘Survivor’
Noelle Lambert, the young woman whose leg was severed in a moped crash on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs in 2016, is a member of the cast of the CBS reality series “Survivor.”. Lambert, who returned to the Island in 2017 to thank the first responders in Oak Bluffs, came back to play lacrosse for UMass Lowell, and also competed as a Paralympian in track in the Tokyo Games.
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
Wally’s in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Having Their Annual Pig Roast & Bike Run
I love me a pig roast! My husband's family has one every 4th of July, and it's incredible! It doesn't get more American than throwing an oinker on the BBQ, does it? I am sorry for all of the vegans and vegetarians I have offended with that statement. I love pigs, but they are just so TASTY!
laconiadailysun.com
MacFadzen drops recount request, concedes sheriff primary to Wright
CONCORD — Belknap County sheriff candidate Mike MacFadzen called off his request for a recount Tuesday afternoon in his primary race against incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright. Both MacFadzen and Wright attended the recount at the state archives. MacFadzen filed the recount request after losing to Wright by a narrow...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in North Conway, NH (Unique Flavors For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Welcome to North Conway, New Hampshire! This charming town is nestled in the heart of the White Mountains and is home to some of the best restaurants in the state.
manchesterinklink.com
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
laconiadailysun.com
Biketember festival at the Weirs celebrates fifth year
LACONIA — Hundreds if not 1,000 or so people swarmed the upper section of Weirs Boulevard for Biketember 2022 Saturday. The weekend festival featured multiple bands, karaoke, food, and beer, over a three-day period, from Friday to Sunday. For Tower Hill Tavern owner and operator Anthony Santagate, the Biketember...
laconiadailysun.com
Weathervane program in Ashland
ASHLAND — Glenn Knoblock will present his illustrated talk "New Hampshire on High: Historic and Unusual Weathervanes of the Granite State" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Ashland School cafeteria. The program has been described as "a fun and engaging look at the historic and unusual weathervanes found on New Hampshire's churches, town halls and other public buildings from earliest times down to the present."
laconiadailysun.com
Wearing multiple hats: school board weighs member volunteer activity
LACONIA — In consideration of proposed language to reform its volunteer policy, the Laconia School Board is weighing whether and how school board members should be allowed to volunteer in schools. At the heart of the dispute, questions about the power dynamics between school board members and school staff...
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
laconiadailysun.com
Joyce Donahue: Silber's aggression as Republican chair not becoming of the position
As an independent, disinclined toward any major or minor party, I hope Mr. Norm Silber will be more gracious to those wishing to hear candidates invited to speak to the Belknap County Republican Committee.
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
