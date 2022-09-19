Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Sam Curry tweeted that the tech giant had "randomly" transferred him almost a quarter of a million dollars and asked if it wanted the money returned.
US News and World Report
U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
US return-to-office rates hit pandemic high as more employers get tougher
Workers are returning to U.S. offices at the highest rate since the pandemic forced most workplaces to temporarily close in 2020, as infection rates continue to fall and more companies intensify efforts to bring employees back. Office use on average was 47.5% of early 2020 levels for workers in the...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
Complex
$2 Million in Cars, Assets Seized From 23-Year-Old Canadian ‘Crypto King’
Self-described “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski had $2 million in assets seized, including luxury cars, as investors try to recoup millions given to him and his company, according to a CBC Toronto investigation. Among the assets seized from the 23-year-old Whitby, Ontario, native include two McLarens, two BMWs, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Oil prices will average $100 a barrel next year as demand rebounds in China and falling Russian output keeps global supplies tight, Bank of America says
Oil will average $100 a barrel in 2023 as demand in Asia bounces back and Russian output eases, BofA says. Further Russian supply disruptions could push prices higher, but a global recession could cap them. A slowdown in oil demand this year stems from expectations of weaker growth in the...
US News and World Report
Shakira Vows to Fight 'False' Spanish Tax Accusations in First Public Comments
MADRID (Reuters) - Colombian superstar Shakira vowed to fight what she claimed were "false" accusations by Spanish authorities that she dodged 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in taxes, in her first public comments on a case that could see her sent to prison for up to eight years. Shakira, 45,...
Disney, Universal Get New Theme Park Competition from Sony
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNEJF) is known worldwide for its iconic movies like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, and more recent years, the Emoji Movie. Sony wants to build on its world-renowned brand and plans to do such by adding immersive experiences to its brand that consumers want. Disney (DIS) and Universal Studios (CMCSA) have already been doing this for years, and now Sony Pictures is jumping on board.
US News and World Report
Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals
(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Bps as Economy Slows
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 2.25% from 1.75% on Thursday and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession. The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its key...
US News and World Report
Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
AOL Corp
Crypto market cap teeters above $900B as bitcoin falls
Crypto market speculators aren’t showing much optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision this week. Following August’s worse-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the completion of Ethereum’s major software transition last week, the total market capitalization of crypto assets sold off by 15% in the last week from $1.07 trillion to $913 billion by early Monday.
AOL Corp
Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'
A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump
KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent
Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
Comments / 0