US News and World Report

U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#E Commerce#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Reuters#Spanish#El Confidencial#Amazon Fresh
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
STOCKS
Complex

$2 Million in Cars, Assets Seized From 23-Year-Old Canadian ‘Crypto King’

Self-described “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski had $2 million in assets seized, including luxury cars, as investors try to recoup millions given to him and his company, according to a CBC Toronto investigation. Among the assets seized from the 23-year-old Whitby, Ontario, native include two McLarens, two BMWs, and...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Disney, Universal Get New Theme Park Competition from Sony

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNEJF) is known worldwide for its iconic movies like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, and more recent years, the Emoji Movie. Sony wants to build on its world-renowned brand and plans to do such by adding immersive experiences to its brand that consumers want. Disney (DIS) and Universal Studios (CMCSA) have already been doing this for years, and now Sony Pictures is jumping on board.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals

(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Bps as Economy Slows

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 2.25% from 1.75% on Thursday and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession. The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its key...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Crypto market cap teeters above $900B as bitcoin falls

Crypto market speculators aren’t showing much optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision this week. Following August’s worse-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the completion of Ethereum’s major software transition last week, the total market capitalization of crypto assets sold off by 15% in the last week from $1.07 trillion to $913 billion by early Monday.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'

A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
MARKETS
The Associated Press

CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent

Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
ECONOMY

