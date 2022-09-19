ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles plays host with the very most: From Biden to Macron... King and Queen Consort welcome a who's who of global leaders to 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace on eve of Queen's funeral

By Harry Howard, Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
 3 days ago

King Charles III led senior royals in meeting with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders in a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

The King enjoyed a warm handshake with Mr Biden and his wife Jill, after the President had earlier issued a touching tribute to the Queen, saying the 'world was better for her'.

He was later engaged in conversation with the couple, along with the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

His Majesty also met with dozens of other world leaders who have come to London for the Queen's state funeral today.

They included Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Such a reception involving world leaders and British royals has not seen since the death of Queen Elizabeth II's father George VI in 1952, more than 70 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdqXM_0i1nsQZO00
King Charles III led senior royals in meeting with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders in a reception at Buckingham Palace last night. Above: The King is seen in conversation with Mr Biden and his wife Jill, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2mZJ_0i1nsQZO00
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is seen in conversation with King Charles at Buckingham Palace last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pb7Pm_0i1nsQZO00
The King chats animatedly to France's Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during the reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace last night

More recently, but not on such a grand scale, the now late Queen attended the G7 in Cornwall where she met and took part in pictures with the G7 leaders.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was seen being dropped off at the palace from a coach along with the former King and Queen Consort of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

Other working members of the royal family including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also mingled with guests including Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Sweden.

It came after the King and Queen of Bhutan last night paid tribute to the Queen while she was lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema, dubbed the 'Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas', made the journey to London ahead of the state funeral today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPdRs_0i1nsQZO00
King Charles has a warm handshake with US President Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace last night, as his wife Jill stood by
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCe6C_0i1nsQZO00
Camilla, the Queen Consort, was also at the reception for world leaders ahead of the Queen's funeral today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I15TZ_0i1nsQZO00
Mr Trudeau is seen with his wife Sophie speaking with King Charles during last night's reception at Buckingham Palace 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDgPl_0i1nsQZO00
King Charles III is seen at Buckingham Palace in conversation with Dubai's billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4MuC_0i1nsQZO00
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is seen smiling as he breaks protocol by placing his hand on the King's arm during their good-natured conversation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0It1UR_0i1nsQZO00
The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar, is seen standing by as the King greets another guest during the reception at Buckingham Palace last night

They were photographed paying their respects at the Palace of Westminster, stopping to bow their heads and hold their hands in prayer.

The couple joined hundreds of monarchs, prime ministers, presidents and other foreign dignitaries last night for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

King Jigme, the hugely popular fifth Druk Gyalpo, studied in the UK and the US and ascended the throne in 2006, aged just 26 after his own father abdicated.

Many dignitaries had already been viewing the Queen's coffin in the ancient heart of Parliament after being given a VIP timeslot as ordinary mourners who queued through the night paid their respects with leaders of the free world.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Government ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg and James Cleverly were also spotted heading towards tonight's glittering state reception which took place in the picture gallery and state apartments and featured drinks and canapes.

Mr Biden visited Westminster Hall with first lady Jill Biden to pay his respects to the late monarch and after signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House said: 'You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were.

'The world is better for her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNQK7_0i1nsQZO00
Also present at the reception was Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was seen with her husband Hugh O'Leary in conversation with the Queen Consort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY33P_0i1nsQZO00
Jamaica's prime minister Andrew Holness is seen talking to King Charles during the reception at Buckingham Palace last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I40O1_0i1nsQZO00
King Charles talked to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, the son of the country's monarch, King Abdullah II

The King thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received since the Queen's death.

In his message issued by Buckingham Palace, Charles said: 'Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

'In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.

'As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.'

A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy was released by the Palace on the eve of her funeral.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.

The Duke of York was the last of the Queen's children to pay tribute, with Andrew saying: 'Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence, I will treasure forever.'

Andrew hailed the Queen for her 'knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment', adding: 'I will miss your insights, advice and humour.'

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Revealed: The Queen's crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather's bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals

The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid-19 - 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey with her son Crown Prince Frederik

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral and mourning events in London. Vaccinated Margrethe, 82, who is Europe's longest serving current head of state, and the only current queen regnant, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening, the royal household said.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today

When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
