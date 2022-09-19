ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.

"I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart offers access to a hardworking skilled workforce and the logistical advantages of its Central Texas location. Already the second-leading state for food manufacturing and distribution, Texas offers even more room for growth in the industry, and I look forward to celebrating The Ziegenfelder Company’s continued success as we work together to keep Texas the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family."

“The Ziegenfelder Company currently operates three manufacturing facilities in West Virginia, Colorado, and California, producing the nation’s No. 1 frozen novelty brand, Budget Saver,” said Kevin Heller, President of The Ziegenfelder Company. “We have been in business for more than 160 years, and this $29 million investment is the next steppingstone in our company’s growth. The business-friendly environment that Lockhart and the State of Texas have created was a major reason we decided to expand our business in the region.”

“It was my pleasure to collaborate with state and local officials to support The Ziegenfelder Company’s application for the Texas Enterprise Fund grant to establish their newest facility in Lockhart,” said State Senator Judith Zaffirini. “Caldwell County’s skilled and educated workforce, rapid population growth, and strong local economy make it the perfect location for this $29 million investment, which will benefit countless hardworking Texans and their families.”

“I join my fellow Caldwell County residents and elected officials in enthusiastically welcoming The Ziegenfelder Company to Lockhart,” said State Representative John Cyrier. “We are excited for the new job opportunities this facility will bring to our growing region, and I thank our local and state leaders for their efforts to make this development a possibility. I am proud to represent Caldwell County in the Texas House, and I am confident that The Ziegenfelder Company will be pleased with their decision to plant roots in our community.”

“It’s a refreshing addition to Lockhart’s growing economic landscape,” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White. “For a city of Lockhart’s size, this represents a substantial investment and employment opportunity for our residents. What a treat! The Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s efforts to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company received incredible support from all aspects of the Central Texas community. On top of the City of Lockhart’s backing, Caldwell County’s, the State delegation, and now, Governor Greg Abbott’s reinforcement ensured our success.”

“We’re excited to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company to Caldwell County and pleased that the Armstrong Group has chosen to establish a footprint in our county seat,” said Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden. “Ziegenfelder’s twin pops are a well-known novelty, and the company’s proven track record of success and its intentions to invest $29 million in our area, bring 100 jobs here, and create taxable value made the decision to approve an economic development program agreement an easy one."

“Lockhart has a strong economic development base to build from,” said Steve Lewis, Lockhart Economic Development Corporation President and Lockhart City Manager.  “However, we needed to be more proactive in building the assets and infrastructure needed to attract our target companies. The new SH 130 Industrial Park has allowed Lockhart to overcome a limited inventory of available sites for targeted industries, like The Ziegenfelder Company, to call our city home.”

