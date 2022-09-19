ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess of Wales is the picture of dignity as she arrives at the Queen's funeral with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The Princess of Wales looked resplendent as she arrived for the Queen's funeral with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate, 40, opted for an elegant black ensemble as she joined senior members of the Royal Family to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Abbey. The Princess opted for a pearl necklace and a black hat.

It was announced Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will join their parents at the funeral to bid farewell to their much-loved Gan Gan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oqigs_0i1nq2e100
The Princess of Wales held her daughter Princess Charlotte's hand as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHcdw_0i1nq2e100
The Princess of Wales looked resplendent as she arrived for the Queen's funeral with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ1io_0i1nq2e100
Kate wore a black blazer, pearl necklace and wide-brimmed hat for the funeral at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B23ov_0i1nq2e100
The Princess of Wales arrived at the funeral with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvXyJ_0i1nq2e100
The couple are believed to have bought the second-in-line along after senior palace advisers them to consider letting him attend the State funeral because of the powerful symbolic message it sends

The couple are believed to have bought the second-in-line along after senior palace advisers them to consider letting him attend the State funeral because of the powerful symbolic message it sends.

At the tender age of nine, and having just overcome the daunting prospect of starting a new school, George is now the second in line to the throne.

With this in mind, aides have suggested it would be good for the public to see the young Prince – who affectionately called the Queen ‘Gan Gan’ – and is the future of the Monarchy.

It comes after they appeared at the funeral of Prince Philip, their great-grandfather last year, and will give them a chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty, who they affectionately called 'Gan Gan'.

It's the first time any of the Wales children have been seen in public since her death.

It has been an extremely busy period for Kate, who has been supporting her husband Prince William publicly, and no doubt helping her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle - where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Two of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Mia and Lena Tindall, were at Westminster Hall on Friday for her lying-in-state. They were in the gallery with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall as their grandmother, Princess Anne, took her place alongside her three brothers for a silent vigil beside the Queen’s coffin.

Kate and The Queen shared a special relationship, often seen in public together, with the Princess of Wales impressing the monarch for her 'down to earth attitude'.

In May, Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton said that the Queen spent time nurturing the relationship between The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after 'making mistakes with Charles and Diana',

'The thing about Kate is the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title'.

'She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana. It's pretty clear she wasn't going to make that mistake again.

'Everything that happened in [Kate and William's] relationship was quite strategic, quite thought through, after a period of time.

He added: 'In the beginning, nobody in the royal household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated, like most college romances which disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.'

Hundreds of thousands of Brits have queued to see the Queen lying in state this week, as the official period of mourning ends today.

Well-wishers waited for up to thirty hours to pay tribute as people from around the world sent their condolences to the longest running head of state .

Dignitaries from the commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the Firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

The Queen's state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a 'fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign' before she is laid to rest beside her late husband.

Police have also been granted a no-fly zone order over London on today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies drafted into action, plain-clothes officers will also mingle among crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under 'mutual aid'.

The Queen's Coffin was today carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage, and then positioned outside the building's North Door.

The procession then went from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 11am.

After the State Funeral Service finishes at around midday, the coffin will be placed on the State Gun Carriage outside the Abbey.

At 12.15pm, the procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will go from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen's Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen's coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm, ahead of the journey to Windsor.

It then will travel from central London to Windsor, on a route that has not been disclosed by the Palace. When the hearse arrives in Windsor, the procession will begin just after 3pm at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The state hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position, at Shaw Farm Gate before travelling to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister. Here, the bearer party will carry the coffin in procession up the steps into the chapel.

The Queen will be interred during a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.

Comments / 0

