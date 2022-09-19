ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans

By Jaysha Patel via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPlbb_0i1nk1yg00

The University of California Los Angeles was recently named the No. 1 public university in the country and the best for military veterans, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This marks the 6th time UCLA has taken the top spot.

The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.

"As the director of the veteran resource center and our veteran services, I'm extremely proud of this ranking and I believe it shows how much UCLA supports the veteran community," said Dr. Emily Ives.

The school's resource center also offers services to veterans in the community.

UCLA medical student Nam Yong Cho wanted to support his family with the cost of tuition. He said growing up, he thought serving in the military was very noble.

After working as a combat medic, Cho is back at UCLA as a medical student and has even started a support group for veterans in medical school.

"I also thought it would be a great collaboration with the veteran resource center, with Dr. Emily Ives in providing mentorships to pre-health veterans by connecting the pre-health veterans at UCLA with veteran medical students at the David Geffen School of Medicine," Cho said.

The veteran resource center also helps students connect with other military-affiliated students to learn about all the benefits they have access to.

Cho says the veteran resource center has even helped him apply for scholarships.

After graduating, he hopes to get more training in surgical residency with acute critical care.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 7

Heather Muñoz
2d ago

The school seemed dead as a doornail when I visited. I swear UCLA is lying about student numbers and investment in education because what one sees in person vs. what they advertise are two different things.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"

On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season

Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
CBS LA

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22

Former UCLA Bruin basketball player Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old. The news was confirmed by Hill's father, George, via his private Instagram account on Tuesday. While the cause of death remains unknown, Hill's family said he was in Costa Rica when he disappeared. Hill, who played forward and center with the Bruins, joined the team in 2017 before leaving the team during the 2021-2022 season due to depression and anxiety. During his three seasons he played in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.He hailed from Corona, where he became a four star recruit at Corona Centennial High School, ranked the No. 47 high school basketball player in the nation his senior year.Hill was one of three Bruins players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley that were arrested for shoplifting in 2017 when the team was in Shanghai, China for a season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech. He was suspended for the entire 2017-18 season as a result. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Public University#David Geffen#Linus College#U S News World Report
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
holtvilletribune.com

Participants Sought for Dental Health Study

EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
EL CENTRO, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
139K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy