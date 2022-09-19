UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans

The University of California Los Angeles was recently named the No. 1 public university in the country and the best for military veterans, according to U.S. News & World Report.

This marks the 6th time UCLA has taken the top spot.

The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.

"As the director of the veteran resource center and our veteran services, I'm extremely proud of this ranking and I believe it shows how much UCLA supports the veteran community," said Dr. Emily Ives.

The school's resource center also offers services to veterans in the community.

UCLA medical student Nam Yong Cho wanted to support his family with the cost of tuition. He said growing up, he thought serving in the military was very noble.

After working as a combat medic, Cho is back at UCLA as a medical student and has even started a support group for veterans in medical school.

"I also thought it would be a great collaboration with the veteran resource center, with Dr. Emily Ives in providing mentorships to pre-health veterans by connecting the pre-health veterans at UCLA with veteran medical students at the David Geffen School of Medicine," Cho said.

The veteran resource center also helps students connect with other military-affiliated students to learn about all the benefits they have access to.

Cho says the veteran resource center has even helped him apply for scholarships.

After graduating, he hopes to get more training in surgical residency with acute critical care.