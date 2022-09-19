ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Body recovered after glider accident

Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
informnny.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
UTICA, NY
Public Safety
