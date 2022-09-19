Read full article on original website
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
Body recovered after glider accident
Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
