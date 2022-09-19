Tearful King Charles leads emotional Royals at Westminster Abbey funeral service as world watches on
A TEARFUL King Charles led his family in an outpouring of grief today as the world bid Her Majesty farewell.
Charles, 73, was visibly emotional as billions tuned in to watch the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning.
Charles walked in solemn procession as his mother's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag, and topped with her Crown, Orb and Sceptre, was carried into the Abbey.
And as thousands lined the streets outside, the grieving King was visibly moved, appearing to wipe tears from his eyes through the historic event.
The Queen's eldest son was accompanied by his siblings Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as well as grandchildren Princes William and Harry.
The family, united in grief, took their seats alongside some 2,000 others - including heads of state, prime ministers, presidents and European royals.
US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Emperor of Japan Naruhito, were among them, while billions tuned in from pubs, cinemas, outdoor screens and living rooms around the world.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind their great-grandmother's coffin as it was carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.
Their parents, William and Kate, both 40, are said to have believed it important they attend the historic occasion and say a proper goodbye to their "Gan Gan".
The King and the Queen Consort marched immediately behind the casket, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
George, nine, and seven-year-old Charlotte walked with their parents in a side-by-side formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.
Prince Louis, four, the youngest of the Wales children, was not present.
At several points during the service, the King, James, Viscount Severn, and Sophie Wessex seemed to have tears in their eyes.
They later bowed their heads, faces stricken with grief, during a poignant two minute's silence, followed by the national anthem.
Trumpeters sounded Reveille before the slow procession out of the Abbey began.
Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets outside - the climax of what has been described as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.
Some dedicated royal fans had camped out since Friday to bag the best spots - and by 9am, all public viewing areas along the procession route were full.
They all hoped to catch one last glimpse of Her Majesty before she made her way from London to Windsor to be reunited with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
Before the service, conducted by the Very Rev David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, the tenor bell tolled every 60 seconds for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the life of the Queen, who passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral on September 8, sparking an outpouring of grief around the world.
He later said in the bidding: "Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service."
The Queen's Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, played the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep after The Last Post, two minutes' silence, Reveille and the national anthem.
Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, then delivered the First Lesson taken from Corinthians 15.
The verses included the lines: "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law."
Prime Minister Liz Truss then read the second lesson for mourners gathered in the Abbey, taken from John 14, before the Archbishop of Canterbury told mourners the “grief” felt around the world over her death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”.
He added: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”
At 12.15pm, the coffin was taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before travelling to Windsor.
The hearse travelled to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service took place in St George's Chapel at 4pm.
The Dean of Windsor conducted the service, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.
The chapel's choir sang, and, after the penultimate hymn, the imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre were moved from the Queen's coffin to the altar.
After the final hymn, the King draped the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the Lord Chamberlain broke his Wand of Office and placed it on the coffin, marking the end of his service to the sovereign/
The Dean of Windsor said a psalm and the Commendation while the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.
After this, the Sovereign's Piper played a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the blessing, before the congregation sang the national anthem.
Later tonight, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.
The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
Philip's coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.
