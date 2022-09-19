Tearful King Charles leads emotional Royals at Westminster Abbey funeral service as world watches on

A TEARFUL King Charles led his family in an outpouring of grief today as the world bid Her Majesty farewell.

Charles, 73, was visibly emotional as billions tuned in to watch the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning.

Senior royals in the front row at the Queen's state funeral Credit: PA

The King appeared emotional as he followed his late mother's coffin

Emotional members of the royal family follow Her Majesty's coffin Credit: PA

Members of the royal family during the emotional service Credit: AFP

The Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte Credit: Getty

James, Viscount Severn with his sister, Lady Louise

The coffin is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey Credit: Getty

The King appeared to wipe away a tear during the service

An emotional looking Prince Harry with his eyes closed as the world pays homage to his grandmother Credit: AP

Sophie Wessex dabs her eyes

The coffin is placed near the altar at Westminster Abbey Credit: AP

Other royals appeared deep in thought during the service

Charles walked in solemn procession as his mother's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag, and topped with her Crown, Orb and Sceptre, was carried into the Abbey.

And as thousands lined the streets outside, the grieving King was visibly moved, appearing to wipe tears from his eyes through the historic event.

It comes as...

The Queen's eldest son was accompanied by his siblings Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as well as grandchildren Princes William and Harry.

The family, united in grief, took their seats alongside some 2,000 others - including heads of state, prime ministers, presidents and European royals.

US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Emperor of Japan Naruhito, were among them, while billions tuned in from pubs, cinemas, outdoor screens and living rooms around the world.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind their great-grandmother's coffin as it was carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

Their parents, William and Kate, both 40, are said to have believed it important they attend the historic occasion and say a proper goodbye to their "Gan Gan".

The King and the Queen Consort marched immediately behind the casket, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George, nine, and seven-year-old Charlotte walked with their parents in a side-by-side formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

Prince Louis, four, the youngest of the Wales children, was not present.

At several points during the service, the King, James, Viscount Severn, and Sophie Wessex seemed to have tears in their eyes.

They later bowed their heads, faces stricken with grief, during a poignant two minute's silence, followed by the national anthem.

Trumpeters sounded Reveille before the slow procession out of the Abbey began.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets outside - the climax of what has been described as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.

Some dedicated royal fans had camped out since Friday to bag the best spots - and by 9am, all public viewing areas along the procession route were full.

They all hoped to catch one last glimpse of Her Majesty before she made her way from London to Windsor to be reunited with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

Before the service, conducted by the Very Rev David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, the tenor bell tolled every 60 seconds for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the life of the Queen, who passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral on September 8, sparking an outpouring of grief around the world.

He later said in the bidding: "Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service."

The Queen's Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, played the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep after The Last Post, two minutes' silence, Reveille and the national anthem.

Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, then delivered the First Lesson taken from Corinthians 15.

The verses included the lines: "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law."

Prime Minister Liz Truss then read the second lesson for mourners gathered in the Abbey, taken from John 14, before the Archbishop of Canterbury told mourners the “grief” felt around the world over her death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”.

He added: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

At 12.15pm, the coffin was taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before travelling to Windsor.

The hearse travelled to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service took place in St George's Chapel at 4pm.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the service, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

The chapel's choir sang, and, after the penultimate hymn, the imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre were moved from the Queen's coffin to the altar.

After the final hymn, the King draped the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the Lord Chamberlain broke his Wand of Office and placed it on the coffin, marking the end of his service to the sovereign/

The Dean of Windsor said a psalm and the Commendation while the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.

After this, the Sovereign's Piper played a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the blessing, before the congregation sang the national anthem.

Later tonight, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip's coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.

The King, Queen Consort, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence as a hymn is sung

The Princess of Wales, wearing the Queen's necklaces, on her way to the service Credit: EPA

The King's siblings also seemed deeply moved by the solemn procession Credit: pixel8000

An aerial view of the Abbey

Meghan Markle arrives at the service, accompanied by Prince Harry

Mourners watch as the Queen is carried through Westminster Abbey

King Charles and his siblings at the funeral of the Queen Credit: Reuters

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince George and Princess Charlotte Credit: Reuters

The royals walk behind the Queen's coffin at her state funeral

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a reading during the state funeral Credit: Getty

Princes William and Harry following a gun carriage carrying the coffin of their grandmother Credit: AP

Prince George and and the Princess of Wales arrive at the state funeral Credit: PA

The King and Queen Consort Camilla arrive to take their seats Credit: AFP

The coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top Credit: Getty

The Queen's children follow their mother's casket in a solemn procession

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage Credit: AP

King Charles is seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral Credit: Reuters

The coffin with the Imperial State Crown resting on top Credit: Getty

The Duke of Sussex standing with his family as they salute during the funeral Credit: Reuters

The royals arriving at the Abbey Credit: Getty

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Hall for her funeral service

Mourners gathered inside Westminster Abbey for the Queen's state funeral Credit: Getty

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George and Charlotte Credit: AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelling to the Abbey Credit: Reuters

Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence arrive by car Credit: Getty

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey Credit: PA

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walking into the Abbey Credit: AFP

A previously unseen portrait of the Queen released the day before the funeral, taken in May Credit: PA

Queues of people form along The Mall ahead of the state funeral Credit: Getty

The final mourners pay their respects at the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall Credit: PA

Royal fans wrapped in blankets waiting for the action to begin Credit: Getty

Members of the public queue through the night to see Her Majesty lying in state Credit: PA

People camping out overnight in Parliament Square ready for the state funeral Credit: Rex

Mourners line up on The Long Walk in Windsor Credit: EPA

Metropolitan Police officers walking in formation down The Mall Credit: Getty

Tents line the streets ahead of the funeral for Britain's longest-reigning monarch Credit: Reuters

