Politics

'Emotional' Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon pay their respects at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey joining Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau as Australia's military plays a key role in the procession

By Charlotte Karp
 3 days ago

Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon appeared solemn and emotional as they stood alongside a host of world leaders at the Queen's funeral, as Australia's military joined the procession through London.

The Australian Prime Minister stood behind Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, during the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Other heads of state included New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin began its procession from the abbey towards Wellington Arch after it was placed back onto the State Gun Carriage at just after midday, local time.

Joining scores of soldiers from other Commonwealth countries marching alongside the casket were 39 members of the Australian military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZEsq_0i1ndfOg00
The Australian Prime Minister appeared solemn as he stood behind Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, during the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZI0Q_0i1ndfOg00
Jodie Haydon and her partner Australian Prime Minister arrived at Westminster Abbey around 10.30am London time looking sombre 

Earlier on Monday, Australian Army Brigadier Mick Garraway said preparations began straight away for the army personnel who were selected to take part in the procession.

'It's a tremendous opportunity, it's a great privilege for us to be involved in this, such an historic event,' he told the Today show.

'All of our contingent here have been aware for some time, that we would be required to be deployed over here to London in the event of the Queen's death... so we were on a list essentially.'

Brigadier Garraway said they were all watching the news for updates on the Queen's deteriorating condition over recent months.

'It was a surprise in the end but of course things happen pretty quickly,' he said.

'Most of us got the word last Friday and gathered in Sydney then flew through Sunday and Monday over here to London.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9sUH_0i1ndfOg00
Pictured: Military personnel from Australia att he Queen's funeral on Monday in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXdqS_0i1ndfOg00
Catherine Princess of Wales could be seen at the Queen's funeral on Monday, speaking with Australian, Canadian and New Zealand soldiers

Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lead the procession followed immediately by representatives of the George Cross foundations from Malta, and the former Royal Ulster Constabulary.

The route was lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

Her coffin was placed close to the altar with her crown, orb and scepter on its top surrounded by flowers chosen by the King from gardens she loved.

A card in the flowers on top of the coffin read simply: 'In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.'

Two hours before the funeral, Mr Albanese shared a photo clutching the hand of his partner Ms Haydon as they headed to Westminster together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWPk8_0i1ndfOg00
Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley and Linda Hurley arrive at The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cm40r_0i1ndfOg00
General of Australia David Hurley and wife Linda Hurley walk hand-in-hand at the moving service

'I will attend the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Audiences around the world watch the procession, he tweeted.

He has met with dozens Australians on the streets of London ahead of the funeral since arriving on Saturday.

'It's been quite extraordinary. But wherever you go, there are huge numbers of people on the street around Buckingham Palace,' Mr Albanese told 2GB last Monday night.

'Last night, there were tens of thousands of people, as far as you could see, just essentially watching buses going to the entrance of Buckingham Palace.'

Mr Albanese was the first world leader to set off for the Queen's funeral from Sydney last Thursday night and arrived early Saturday morning London time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thlLL_0i1ndfOg00
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was accompanied by fiancé Clarke Gayford as she arrived for the Queen's funeral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWy8M_0i1ndfOg00
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured arriving with her fiance) wore a classic black tailored dress from Kiwi designer Juliette Hogan

He was joined by 'everyday Australians' that were extended an invitation, including Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and horse trainer Gai Waterhouse.

Senior Australian of the Years Valmai Dempsy and Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, Local Heroes Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham, and Kim Smith, Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, Western Australian of the Year Helen Milroy, and i4give founder Danny Abdallah were also invited.

Other Australians attending the funeral include Governor-General Sir David Hurley and his wife Linda, along with Victoria Cross recipients Ben Roberts Smith, Mark Donaldson and Daniel Keighran.

The Queen was patron of the Victoria Cross association since it began in 1956, and asked before her death that all living members be invited to her funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8Dtx_0i1ndfOg00
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured arriving at the Queen funeral with his partner) is among 2,000 dignitaries in attendance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tnHf_0i1ndfOg00
Anthony Albanese arrives at Westminster Abbey in London for the Queen's state funeral

King Charles III and his grief-stricken family surrounded the Queen's coffin in a moving and majestic farewell to the late monarch.

The Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen's 'abundant life and loving service' as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: 'She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.'

Prince Charles looked tearful while his sister looked at him with concern and care before fixing her own stare on her mother's coffin and crown.

The UK's most important church, packed with 2,000 VIPs including prime ministers, presidents and the Queen's family, was serene aside from the sound of hymns and prayers in a funeral service Her Majesty has curated herself before she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27W4iK_0i1ndfOg00
Australian Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith is also among the attendees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqGle_0i1ndfOg00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral

On an highly emotional occasion for Britain and the world, the Queen was carried in her oak coffin to the gun carriage used by her parents and was followed through Parliament Square by her son, the King, and her relatives including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

Andrew, the Duke of York, appeared to be crying. Outside the Abbey an estimated 2million people are in central London along procession routes and watching on big screens.

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10.45am, arriving just before 11am.

A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned and buried since 1066. Her Majesty will be laid to rest at Windsor next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother.

Despite the huge crowds, there was absolute silence as around 200 pipers and drummers of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and RAF played as the procession went through Parliament Square. The Queen's own piper played a lament that echoed through the heart of London.

Walking behind the carriage were the King and his siblings, followed by the Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips. The State Gun Carriage has also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C24vH_0i1ndfOg00
Nine-year-old Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey for their great-grandmother's funeral

There was complete silence from the crowd close to Parliament Square, as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin slowly moved past.

The crowd, momentarily still and with phones held aloft to capture the moment, was around 10-people thick in places, as tens of thousands thronged the streets to say goodbye to the monarch and witness a moment of history.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte travelled to Westminster Abbey in the same car as the Queen Consort, with the Princess of Wales arriving with them.

They arrived at the church shortly after some of the Queen's grandchildren including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

World leaders including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron arrived at Westminster Abbey around an hour before the service began. The congregation of 2,000 sat in solemn silence as Her Majesty arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG6Ea_0i1ndfOg00
King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the gun carriage carrying his late mother Queen Elizabeth II

Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Daily Mail

REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

