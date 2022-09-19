ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Harry walk side by side as they follow Queen’s coffin during funeral procession

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PRINCES William and Harry walked side-by-side today as they followed the Queen’s coffin in her funeral procession.

The brothers were united in grief as they joined the solemn scenes at Westminster Abbey this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfQML_0i1ndVWI00
Princes William and Harry watched on as their grandmother's coffin was moved from Westminster Abbey this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpDYb_0i1ndVWI00
Princes William and Harry were united in grief as they followed their grandmother's coffin in solemn silence this morning Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYTvi_0i1ndVWI00
The brothers put their differences aside as they joined the sombre funeral procession Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSsyv_0i1ndVWI00
Prince William led his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, into Westminster Abbey this morning Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Their father, 73, was visibly emotional as he followed his late mother on a gun carriage to the Abbey, where the Queen's funeral is being held.

The King was seen wiping away his tears as he arrived for the service, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

It comes as...

Princes William and Harry, who have faced years of speculated rifts, followed in silent step.

And the brothers appeared to put their differences aside as they joined their family in remembering their grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY49n_0i1ndVWI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsyWJ_0i1ndVWI00

Their respective wives, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, walked behind their husbands before taking their seats.

Meghan sat with Harry behind William and Kate among the rest of the Queen's emotional family.

Meanwhile, William's eldest children, George and Charlotte, joined their parents to say their final goodbyes.

The children, who are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother's state funeral today, stood and sung hymns with the 2,000 strong congregation.

Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents Prince William and Kate who believed it important they attend the historic occasion.

Meanwhile, younger brother Louis, four, stayed at home.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have lined the streets ahead of today's emotional service - the climax of what has been described as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.

Some dedicated royal fans have even been camping out since Friday to bag the best spots - and by 9am, all public viewing areas along the procession route were full.

They are all hoping to catch one last glimpse of Her Majesty before she makes her way from London to Windsor to be reunited with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

Billions more are tuning in from pubs, cinemas, outdoor big screens, cathedrals and their living rooms across the globe to experience the once-in-a-lifetime event - expected to be the most watched broadcast of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNdlc_0i1ndVWI00
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand by mum Kate and Auntie Meghan as they joined their family for the emotional service Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pCWD_0i1ndVWI00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwoL9_0i1ndVWI00
King Charles appeared sombre as he arrived to lead the procession this morning Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGlkz_0i1ndVWI00
The Duchess of Sussex joined the family Credit: Getty

Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes

Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
ETOnline.com

Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Princess Charlotte is visibly emotional outside of the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen exiting Westminster Abbey on Monday. Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she...
People

Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'

Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Daily Mail

Saying goodbye to their 'Gan Gan': Prince George and Princess Charlotte WILL attend Queen's funeral and walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents behind her coffin - as King Charles thanks well-wishers and new portrait of late monarch is unveiled

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's funeral and are set to walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents. The two young siblings, who are second and third in line to the throne, will take part in today's procession with the likes of King Charles and Prince Harry, as the eyes of the world look towards central London.
