Rams Hit the Road for Minnesota
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After being idle for the last two weeks, Colorado State will return to competition as they head to Minnesota to run at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday, Sept. 23 at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course. The men will start the day running at 9:30 a.m., MT with the women following at 10:15 a.m., MT. It will be almost three full weeks since the Rams last competed at the Wyoming Invite to start the season.
Memorable Moments: Orange Takes Us Back To Our Roots
Ag Day, a tradition which spans more than 40 years is upon us and that means it is time to put away the gold for one week and pull out the orange to celebrate Aggies history. Ag Day was not always steeped in so much orange when the annual salute to Colorado State's agricultural roots began in the early 1980s. It was not until 2010 when a plan to dowse the field and stadium in a sea of orange was devised by the CSU marketing team to instill more school spirit into the annual Ag Day tradition.
Rams Ready for Conference Play
FORT COLLINS, Colo.- Colorado State hits the road this week for two matches against Mountain West rivals, New Mexico (2-2-3) and San Diego State (2-2-4). Thursday's match with the Aztecs is the opener for conference play for the Rams. The Rams have had a steady start to the 2022 campaign...
CSU Partners with DyeHard Fan Supply as Official Retail Merchandise Partner
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University has partnered with Dyehard Fan Supply, the premier retail solutions provider for America's top sporting events, venues and teams, as their official retail merchandise partner. Dyehard will manage and operate Colorado State's in-venue, brick-and-mortar and e-commerce team shops. Today, the partners announced a joint initiative with The Brandr Group, to launch a broad-based name, image and likeness (NIL) merchandise program in support of Colorado State student-athletes.
Rams Serve Up Hilbert's 800th Career Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a psychology major, Ciera Pritchard can explain why a set like the second happens. It doesn't mean the senior setter understands it, but it happens. Tuesday's second set, Colorado State's volleyball team was just discombobulated, plain and simple. The other three sets, pretty darn solid as they opened Mountain West play with a four-set victory over Wyoming at Moby Arena, 25-17, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17. Oh, and it just so happened to be the 800th victory of Tom Hilbert's coaching career.
Friendly Finishes Third Individually As Rams End Up Seventh at Badger Invite
VERONA, Wis. – In a tightly-bunched field at the top of the leaderboard, Colorado State finished seventh at the Badger Invitational, Sept. 18-20. The three-day, 54-hole tournament, hosted by the University of Wisconsin, was played at University Ridge Golf Course (Par 72 – 6,248 yards) in Verona, Wis.
Defensive Fixes Begin With Being Assignment Sound
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A defense is going to give up some yards somewhere along the way. The idea is to make an opposing offense really earn them. Force the to grind out a drive through a series of plays, the concept being somewhere along the way they'll make a mistake the defense can seize upon to get off the field.
Millen's Toughness No Longer A Question Mark
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After Saturday's game, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell went to the stands and hugged Michele Millen, promising her they weren't trying to let her son, Clay, get hit so much. Clay, the Rams' redshirt freshman quarterback, was sacked seven times in the loss to Washington...
