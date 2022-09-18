Ag Day, a tradition which spans more than 40 years is upon us and that means it is time to put away the gold for one week and pull out the orange to celebrate Aggies history. Ag Day was not always steeped in so much orange when the annual salute to Colorado State's agricultural roots began in the early 1980s. It was not until 2010 when a plan to dowse the field and stadium in a sea of orange was devised by the CSU marketing team to instill more school spirit into the annual Ag Day tradition.

