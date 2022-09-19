Read full article on original website
Iranian president calls for Trump to face ‘fair tribunal’ for Soleimani killing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday slammed former president Donald Trump’s authorisation of the January 2020 drone strike which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani as a crime for which the ex-president must face justice. Speaking at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York,...
Anti-Defamation League promotes author who compared Israeli policy to Nazi actions during the Holocaust
FIRST ON FOX – The Anti-Defamation League promoted an author on its website who previously drew comparisons between the Holocaust and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which appears to be at odds with the organization's mission to fight against anti-Semitism. The ADL promoted an author named Beverley Naidoo – specifically, her...
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
nationalinterest.org
Will Iran Soon Control the West Bank?
With Hezbollah ensconced in Lebanon and Syria, Hamas controlling Gaza, and a weak Hashemite monarchy in Jordan, the West Bank is the final remaining outpost. The Islamic Republic of Iran, Henry Kissinger once remarked, must decide whether it is a nation or a cause. But the regime’s choice has been clear since its founding four decades ago: it is a revolutionary project—and an imperial one at that. And Tehran now aims to spread its empire to Israel’s doorstep.
National Union of Students president is suspended after investigation into 'anti-Jewish slur'
The president of the National Union of Students has been suspended for alleged anti-Semitism, it emerged last night. Shaima Dallali was stood down from the role after an investigation was launched into ‘very serious’ allegations in April. It comes just months after the Government cut ties with the...
Washington Examiner
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Palestinian accused of killing elderly Israeli woman dies in apparent suicide
Police had been searching for Mousa Sarsour after attack on Shulamit Ovadia, 84, near her home in Holon
California Man Reportedly Arrested Over Holocaust Denial Stunt at Auschwitz
Jon Minadeo II, a known Holocaust denier, regularly shares anti-Semitic videos online.
Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany
BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — They call him the ultimate survivor: Shaul Ladany lived through a Nazi concentration camp and escaped the massacre of 11 fellow Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old is back in Germany to visit the two places where he...
Iranian woman's death galvanises critics of 'morality police'
As Iran reels from a woman's death after her arrest by its "morality police", the Sunday front page of financial newspaper Asia declared: "Dear Mahsa, your name will become a symbol." "The nation has expressed its sorrow over Mahsa's sad death," stated the front page of ultra-conservative newspaper Javan.
Iranian police call a woman's death in custody 'unfortunate' after she was reportedly arrested for not wearing hijab properly
Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after morality police in Tehran arrested her over allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.
‘It’s going to explode’: young Palestinians look to the gun amid Israeli offensive
Israel’s Operation Breakwater aims to reduce the enemy’s ability to attack, but seems to be galvanising a new generation of fighters
Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site
The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday threatened hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque" ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.Hamas’s threats came just ahead of Sunday's Jewish new year, and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the Jewish High Holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins at sundown on Sunday, and in the succeeding weeks thousands of Israelis...
allthatsinteresting.com
How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII
In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
President Joe Biden spent a second day in New York City on Thursday as more world leaders speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where the top focus so far has been Russia's war in Ukraine.
