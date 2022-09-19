ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Jay Leno’s Mind Blown After He Tours SpaceX with Elon Musk

Jay Leno usually reviews some of the most amazing cars in the world, and there is nothing we like more than watching him talk about them. But the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage is a little bit different. There is no car featured. Instead, it features one of the biggest car guys of the moment: Elon Musk. And while is Musk is at Tesla, this time Musk is at his other company: SpaceX. Jay Leno gets a private tour of the factory from the big guy himself. It shouldn’t actually be a surprise to anyone, as SpaceX represents the future of transportation. Or at least this is what Musk hopes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
ENGINEERING
insideevs.com

Tesla's FSD Beta Expands To 60,000 More Owners In The US And Canada

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a significant expansion of the FSD Beta program to include an additional 60,000 owners in the United States and Canada. This will bring the total number of FSD Beta testers to more than 160,000 in the two countries. Musk announced the move in a September...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available

The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
ELECTRONICS
teslarati.com

Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report

Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
BUSINESS
CNET

Elon Musk Says Starlink Is Now Active on All Continents

With the addition of the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, SpaceX says its orbit-based Starlink broadband service now reaches all seven continents. On Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the high-speed internet service routed through low-Earth orbit is truly available globally. The service has just recently become active in Africa,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
