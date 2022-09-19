Read full article on original website
Judson University Names Roeser Scholars for 2022-23 School Year￼
Judson University welcomes nine incoming freshmen and new members to the Judson Roeser Scholars Program. For the ninth year, the program provides leadership training and financial aid to students based on academic merit, leadership qualities, and financial need. The 2022-23 Judson Roeser Scholars are (front row, left to right) Aiden...
Executive Leader Mike Parker to Speak at Network Night￼
Judson University’s annual Network Night event will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., as part of the 2022 Homecoming and Family Weekend Celebration!. The speaker for this year’s event will feature Michael Parker, president of uniball Corporation, a division of uni Mitsubishi Pencil Company and a worldwide leader in quality writing instruments since 1887. Parker has more than 20 years of experience working in sales, international, and executive management.
Dr. Thomas C. Meredith Will Receive an Honorary Degree from Judson University￼
(ELGIN, IL – September 20, 2022) National recognized leader in Higher Education Dr. Thomas C. Meredith will receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws from Judson University at the university’s Founder’s Day observance on October 21. The honorary degree is conferred on a person who has distinguished themselves in the political realm, or in the fields of Business or public service.
