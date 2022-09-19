Judson University’s annual Network Night event will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., as part of the 2022 Homecoming and Family Weekend Celebration!. The speaker for this year’s event will feature Michael Parker, president of uniball Corporation, a division of uni Mitsubishi Pencil Company and a worldwide leader in quality writing instruments since 1887. Parker has more than 20 years of experience working in sales, international, and executive management.

ELGIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO