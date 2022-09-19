Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Man Facing Six Counts of Aggravated DUI Arrested
A man with a history of DUI’s was arrested on a Grundy County warrant by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on September 19th. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson...
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man gets twelve year sentence for aggravated battery and home invasion
A Yorkville man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison on charges of aggravated battery and home invasion. 20-year-old Anthony Martin pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says the aggravated battery charge stems from an incident in 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Crest Hill Sergeant Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Crest Hill Police Sgt. has been arrested for domestic battery at his Yorkville home. Sgt. Terry Fenoglio surrendered to authorities on Monday morning and posted bail. He’s accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a family member which resulted in bodily harm to the person. The 40 year old Sgt. has been placed on administrative paid leave. He was recently assigned to administrative duties after a March 14th fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Crest Hill resident at the Pioneer Road apartments, that also left a fellow police officer seriously injured.
wcsjnews.com
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
WSPY NEWS
Name of victim in Montgomery death investigation released
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery on Monday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery. The body was found in an apartment. The coroner's office did not...
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego switches police car order
With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSPY NEWS
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
starvedrock.media
Two Written Up for Violating Peru Ordinances on Burning, Shoplifting
Leaves will be falling soon, and while you may be tempted to burn a pile or two after raking them up, you're reminded that Peru has an ordinance against burning. On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Jacob Kain of Plain Street was charged with violating the city ordinance against burning. And, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail
JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses. So far, 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
wcsjnews.com
New York Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cannabis in Grundy Co.
A New York man pled guilty to a drug possession charge in Grundy County. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin, both class X felonies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich students kept indoors during police search Wednesday morning
The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Comments / 0