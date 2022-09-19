Read full article on original website
Moore: Here are my candidates to replace Herm Edwards
The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State University, and it’s time for athletic director Ray Anderson to find a replacement. Anderson needs someone who follows the rules. The Herm train came off the tracks with a slew of departures after a recruiting scandal. He needs someone with...
247Sports
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
Why Alex Grinch will not leave USC to become Arizona State's next coach
The 2021 coaching carousel taught me — and a lot of other people who have been following college football for a long time — to never say never. What seemed absolutely ridiculous and highly implausible became reality, and not just once, either. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to coach...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on list of potential ASU football coach candidates
There are a lot of lists out there with potential candidates for the Arizona State football head coaching job and many of them include some very interesting names. A recent one especially caught our attention. It listed Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential option to replace Herm Edwards...
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
WATCH: JonJon Vaughns on Football-Baseball Balance, Bonds at UCLA
The dual-sport athlete recorded his first career interception in the Bruins' win over South Alabama on Saturday.
Improved play and better command of the offense have Bo Nix putting up career numbers early into the season
Through three games at Oregon, Duck senior quarterback Bo Nix is putting together some of the best games he's played in his four-year college career. How did he get here? He gave some insight into that question as the Ducks prepare for their Pac-12 opener against Washington State. "I feel...
PODCAST: COUGFAN.com's Jamey Vinnick previews No. 15 Oregon at WAZZU
DuckTerritory's Erik Skopil and Jared Mack are joined by COUGFAN.comr's Jamey Vinnick to preview Saturday's game between No. 15 Oregon at Washington State. The group breaks down what makes WAZZU's defense so good, the Cameron Ward progression and what the keys to the game might be. All that and a...
Chip Kelly, UCLA football scrutinized by media after 32-31 win over South Alabama
"That's the great thing about football and it happens every single week — I haven't seen any scores throughout college football today, but there's going to be somebody who like, 'Who beat who?'" Kelly said Saturday, via BruinReportOnline. "We talked about it this week about the teams from this (Sun Belt) conference — Georgia Southern, Marshall and App State. (Georgia Southern) went into Lincoln and beat Nebraska. So it happens every week in college football. That's why college football's great.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's early preview of Washington State vs Oregon
Hear from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning after his review of the team's 41-20 win over BYU this past weekend and his early thoughts on the challenges the Ducks will face in the Pac-12 opener this weekend at Washington State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
USC-Oregon State history brings up painful moments for Trojans; time to write a new story
The Pac-12 Conference is set to shake up the standings quite a bit with all 12 teams playing conference games this weekend. Of all the games on the slate for Week 4, the biggest of them all is the 3-0 Oregon State Beavers hosting the 3-0 USC Trojans. Both of these teams have gotten off to terrific starts, and the new era for USC football is underway as Lincoln Riley appears to be worth every dollar.
FOX Sports
No. 7 USC, No. 6 Oklahoma could be on CFP collision course
Three weeks into a young college football season is a decent enough sample size to shed some of our preseason expectations and form new opinions on how this wild endeavor will play out over the coming months. Perhaps the most surprising perception change from August to September has come at...
Week 4 CFB Picks Presented By Zevo: No. 15 Oregon At Washington State
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State.
