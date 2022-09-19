ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer

Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC

The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
247Sports

Chip Kelly, UCLA football scrutinized by media after 32-31 win over South Alabama

"That's the great thing about football and it happens every single week — I haven't seen any scores throughout college football today, but there's going to be somebody who like, 'Who beat who?'" Kelly said Saturday, via BruinReportOnline. "We talked about it this week about the teams from this (Sun Belt) conference — Georgia Southern, Marshall and App State. (Georgia Southern) went into Lincoln and beat Nebraska. So it happens every week in college football. That's why college football's great.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC-Oregon State history brings up painful moments for Trojans; time to write a new story

The Pac-12 Conference is set to shake up the standings quite a bit with all 12 teams playing conference games this weekend. Of all the games on the slate for Week 4, the biggest of them all is the 3-0 Oregon State Beavers hosting the 3-0 USC Trojans. Both of these teams have gotten off to terrific starts, and the new era for USC football is underway as Lincoln Riley appears to be worth every dollar.
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

No. 7 USC, No. 6 Oklahoma could be on CFP collision course

Three weeks into a young college football season is a decent enough sample size to shed some of our preseason expectations and form new opinions on how this wild endeavor will play out over the coming months. Perhaps the most surprising perception change from August to September has come at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy