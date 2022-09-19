ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen Planet 2 fans shocked by ‘brutal’ killer whale scenes that give them ‘nightmares’

By Alex Doyle
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Frozen Planet 2 viewers were left covering their eyes during 'brutal' scenes that aired last night.

The popular nature programme, which is presented by Sir David Attenborough continued on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tb0vZ_0i1mfroX00
Last night viewers saw killer whales attach a group of bowhead whales Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKMeG_0i1mfroX00
They attacked as the whales relaxed at what is known as their own health spa Credit: BBC

The BBC One show take viewers on an adventure across the polar regions and showcases the animals that inhabit them.

After last week learning how seals mate and breed, this week killer whales featured.

Sir David opened the scenes by explaining to viewers how whales use a large rock to rub against, which kills off dead skin and parasites.

He described it as a whale health spa, which can be extremely poluar.

One particular spot that featured in the programme was a bay just off the coast of Russia which attracts up to 50 bowheads.

While some whales can be up to 200 years in age, unfortunately viewers found out that some of the mammals don't get that luxury.

They watched on as Sir David announced that killer whales had just arrived from the south.

The deadly mammals weight nine tonnes and are nine metres long.

They hunt in packs and feed off of bowhead whales.

As the bowhead whales tried to defend themselves with their seven-metre wide tails, viewers watched as one whale was was not match for the pack.

Sir David narrated: "They push the youngster down until finally, it drowns. The battle is over."

After watching the horrifying scenes viewers shared their reaction online.

"Genuinely didn’t realise that orcas were so brutal," said one person.

Another said: "F*** sake killer whales are brutal. Most predators go for the throat and kill their prey quick. Killer whales will beat the sh*t out of you then drown you."

"Gonna have nightmares about those #killerwhales #brutal," said a third.

While a fourth viewer posted: "I love Orca’s but that was brutal."

Frozen Planet 2 airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ju3L_0i1mfroX00
The youngster bowhead proved no match for the killer mammals Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0j5D_0i1mfroX00
Viewers took to social media to share their reaction following the scenes Credit: BBC

