ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Inside the only hotel in the world with a Royal Warrant

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuLqs_0i1mdLwD00

BEING issued a Royal Warrant is a huge honour for any company, with 875 given across the UK.

However, just one hotel has been issued the Royal Warrant - and it was a favourite of the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4KT8_0i1mdLwD00
Only one hotel in the world has a Royal Warrant - The Goring Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i13I_0i1mdLwD00
Queen Elizabeth often visited The Goring Credit: Nick Obank - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt2YZ_0i1mdLwD00
Kate Middleton also stayed before her wedding in 2011 Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yffQ8_0i1mdLwD00
Meghan and Harry visited too, organising a farewell lunch for their staff Credit: The Sun

The Goring Hotel in London was given the warrant in 2013, and is just a few yards from Buckingham Palace.

The five-star hotel first opened in 1910, and is the only hotel in London to still be run by the same family who built it.

And it has been visited by a number of royals over the year.

Both the Queen Mother and the Queen visited the hotel, while Kate Middleton stayed there before her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp92b_0i1mdLwD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ii4g5_0i1mdLwD00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also visited the hotel. after organising a farewell lunch to their staff before they left for the US.

Other famous names include Winston Churchill as well as a number of foreign dignitaries during the Queen's coronation in 1953.

If you wanted to stay yourself, then there is the Royal Suite, which opened in 2010.

Stretching the entire length of the top floor, it has huge four-poster beds, grand piano and private balcony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6igG_0i1mdLwD00
There are 69 suites and rooms to choose from Credit: The Goring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvEgp_0i1mdLwD00
Rooms start from £445 a night to stay at The Goring Credit: The Goring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymqxe_0i1mdLwD00
The Dining Room is Michelin starred too, and was frequented by the royals Credit: The Goring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2QWN_0i1mdLwD00
See if you can spot the Goring sheep throughout the hotel too Credit: The Goring

It even comes with monogrammed slippers and dressing gowns which you can take home - factored into the whopping £8,500 a night bill.

If you can't quite stretch to that, then there are 69 rooms and suites to choose from instead, starting from £445 a night.

Guests can eat at the Michelin-star Dining Room which serves the Eggs Drumkilbo - a lobster and egg dish - which was often served to the Queen Mother.

There are some strange things to spot during your stay too - such as the Goring sheep toys scattered throughout the hotel, or the Shetland pony who now lives in the hotel gardens.

It isn't the only royal-favourite destination.

You can stay on the sister ship of the Queen's extraordinary yacht Britannia which has been transformed into a floating hotel.

The Queen's decommissioned yacht Britannia is already a popular tourist attraction but those wanting to get a proper taste of life onboard a royal vessel can book themselves a night on the Fingal instead.

Or you can stay in one of the private homes on the Sandringham estate.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Goring Hotel#Sheep#Royals#Uk#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Royal Warrant#The Royal Suite#Michelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
763K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy