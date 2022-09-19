ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O Taste and See: Lyrics and meaning of the Ralph Vaughan Williams music explained

By Fiona Connor
 3 days ago
O TASTE and See was composed for the Queen's coronation in 1953.

Now it will be sung by a choir as Her Majesty's life is celebrated during her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

What are the lyrics to O Taste and See?

O taste and see

That the Lord is good

O taste and see

That the Lord is good

He is good to me

You've turned my mourning

Into dancing

Put off my rags and clothed me with gladness

And I will arise and I will praise you

I'll sing and not be silent

O Lord, My God

I will give thanks to you forever

O Lord, My God

I will give thanks to you

And I'll live only for you

And I'll lift these hands up to you

And I'll dance before you

I will shout it, I will shout it to you

Who wrote O Taste and See?

O Taste and See was written by Ralph Vaughn Williams.

The composer was born in 1872 and died in 1958.

He was known for his music for operas and ballets as well as religious vocal pieces.

During his career spanning 60 years, he wrote nine symphonies.

Is O Taste and See a funeral song?

Williams wrote 'O Taste and See' for Queen's coronation in 1953.

It will be sung by the choir in Westminster Abbey.

