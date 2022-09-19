Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1035.com
Mitchell City Council approves conditional use permits for assembly hall, new housing complex
The Mitchell City Council last night approved a conditional use permit for Flats On Havens, which would be located at the site of the former Ramada Inn on West Havens. The plan is to turn the former hotel into a 90-unit housing complex to help alleviate the workforce housing shortage in the area. The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the permit.
Gigantic South Dakota Home Turns Into Wedding Venue?
If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...well you're out of luck. This lavish Mitchell, South Dakota home is officially off the market. A story from the Mitchell Republic is reporting the buyer of this extravagant...
KELOLAND TV
Changes ahead in housing juvenile offenders?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Juveniles who commit crimes in Minnehaha and 15 other counties may not get sent to jail or prison but they may get sent to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) in Minnehaha County. Last year, there were 414 admissions with 283 from Minnehaha County and...
pureoldies1035.com
Strong tax collection figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair
PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Repeat offenders common in Sioux Falls, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public officials said law enforcement are seeing an increasing number of familiar suspects in criminal activity in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. “We’re seeing a lot of repeat offenders, we’re seeing a lot of people who are no strangers to our system,” Sioux...
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
pureoldies1035.com
James “Jim” Sandness, 75, Woonsocket
James passed away suddenly at home in rural Woonsocket. Funeral mass service will be Thursday, September 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitations will be at the church on Wednesday, September 21st from 5-7 PM with a prayer...
wnax.com
Names Released in Aurora County Crash
A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
amazingmadison.com
Woman injured in Lake County motorcycle accident
A Minnesota woman was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lake County on Saturday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:30 Saturday afternoon on 464th Avenue south of Chester. The Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Melissa Moran of Ponsford, Minnesota was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson northbound on 464th Avenue near 244th Street. Moran was not able to navigate the curve and low shoulder of the roadway and entered the east ditch. She was transported to Madison Regional Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
pureoldies1035.com
Jeannine (Jean) DeHaai, 88, Mitchell
Jeannine passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by telling her stories and maintaining family traditions. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northridge Baptist Church with burial at the Harrison Cemetery, Harrison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
dakotanewsnow.com
15-year-old from Stickney identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash
STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 15-year-old from Stickney has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four-wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
pureoldies1035.com
Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney
Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
pureoldies1035.com
Edwin Harry Krell, 92, Plankinton
Edwin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehabilitation Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 with 7:00 PM Wake Service. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
pureoldies1035.com
Mitchell High School Marching Band takes home several awards at Marshall, MN competition
The Mitchell High School Marching Band placed first in the navy class and won best music, best color guard, and best overall general effect at the Pursuit of Excellence competition on Saturday in Marshall, Minnesota. Mitchell earned the third highest score out of 19 bands. The band travels to Brandon next weekend for the Big Sioux Review competition.
amazingmadison.com
Homecoming royalty crowned at DSU & area schools
DSU Homecoming Court, (back left) Landan Hand, Jackson Heiberger, Nicholas Carlson, and Jonny Derenge, (front left) Alexandra Smith, Gwendolyn Vongkasemsiri, Tara Freeburg, and Irina Pecherskaia. Homecoming royalty was crowned this week at a couple of area schools and Dakota State University in Madison. This year’s homecoming king and queen for...
Comments / 0