dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
KELOLAND TV
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
KEVN
As 2022 election approaches, vast majority of South Dakota voters see civility declining in America
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - With the 2022 midterm elections approaching soon, a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil — and they place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals, including themselves, according to a new statewide poll.
KELOLAND TV
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
kwit.org
NEWS 9.20.22: Record Heat Potential, South Dakota Education Concerns, Clay County Fair Earns "Blue Ribbon", and More
Record-breaking heat is possible in many Iowa cities today as forecasters say high temperatures may hit the mid-to-upper 904s on this next-to-last day of summer. The National Weather Service says the heat wave will be short-lived, with temperatures falling by about 30 degrees tomorrow. The first day of fall is...
Recreational marijuana: Both sides of the issue
When South Dakotans head to the polls this November, they'll once again be voting on recreational marijuana.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
pureoldies1035.com
Strong tax collection figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair
PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.
hubcityradio.com
Residents from Aberdeen react to the new social studies standards being established in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards met in Aberdeen to get feedback on the new proposed Social Studies standards. Dr. Jon Schaff, professor of government at Northern State University & a member of the committee setting up the standards talks about those standards. Schaff believes...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota educators raise concerns with proposed social studies standards process
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Educators all across South Dakota have been anticipating new social studies standards ever since the ones proposed in 2021 were withdrawn due to public backlash. As soon as the new standards were sent out in August, they spent no time waiting to pour...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
