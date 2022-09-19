ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

dakotafreepress.com

Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
ABERDEEN, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Kristi Noem
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Conflict Of Interest#Politics State#Politics Governor
KELOLAND TV

Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
ABERDEEN, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Strong tax collection figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair

PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.
HURON, SD
Politics
Ethics

