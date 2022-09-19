Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Strike set at Hartford HealthCare hospital
Members of the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 are set to begin a two-day strike Sept. 22 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn. The union represents about 100 registered nurses at Windham Hospital and its partner medical facilities, according to a Sept. 21 news release shared with Becker's. Hartford HealthCare has about 36,000 employees total.
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
WTNH.com
Study shows cervical cancer on the rise in the U.S.
(WTNH) – A new study shows cervical cancer is on the rise in the United States among Black and white women. It’s just one of several cancers that impact the female reproductive organs. Dr. Amanda Ramos, gynecological oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of...
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
greenwichfreepress.com
67 Republicans Demand School Administrators Be Put on Leave; Rally Planned Before BOE Meeting
An undercover, edited Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking to a woman about his bias against hiring Catholics or people over 30, hit the internet on Aug 31. Reaction was swift. Immediately, an investigation by Greenwich Schools was announced by Superintendent Dr. Joni...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke
37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
Five years after Hurricane Maria, CT resettlement services still under-resourced
Five years after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many social service organizations face uncertain and inadequate funding, imperiling their capacity to respond to future climate-related disasters.
CT state rep. in Puerto Rico as Fiona hits
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona hit. State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit. Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening. “For me, it was a very bad […]
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
Eyewitness News
Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Maria continues to batter the Caribbean, Connecticut’s sizable Puerto Rican community continues to try to get in touch with loved ones back home. There is a vibrant Puerto Rican community in New Haven. Just a few weeks ago the city’s Puerto Rican...
'Here we are again.' CT residents fear for family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
People in western Connecticut with friends and family in Puerto Rico say they hope the island has an easier recovery than it did after Hurricane Maria back in 2017.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco tax fraud, illegal cash-checking business
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, September 15th, for two separate cases involving the evasion of payment of tobacco sales tax and operating an illegal check cashing business. According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachel Rollins, 67-year-old Satish Kumar...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main
MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
Towers Transfomed For The Next Generation
Gus Keach-Longo, president & CEO of The Towers at Tower Lane invoked that Hebrew phrase meaning “from generation to generation” Sunday to sum up the purpose of a community garden groundbreaking and ground-floor kick-off ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the latest expansion of the senior living facility on...
