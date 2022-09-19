ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

beckershospitalreview.com

Strike set at Hartford HealthCare hospital

Members of the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 are set to begin a two-day strike Sept. 22 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn. The union represents about 100 registered nurses at Windham Hospital and its partner medical facilities, according to a Sept. 21 news release shared with Becker's. Hartford HealthCare has about 36,000 employees total.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Wallingford, CT
Health
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
WTNH.com

Study shows cervical cancer on the rise in the U.S.

(WTNH) – A new study shows cervical cancer is on the rise in the United States among Black and white women. It’s just one of several cancers that impact the female reproductive organs. Dr. Amanda Ramos, gynecological oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
#Ehr#Health System#Nch Healthcare System#Electronic Health Record#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medical Services#General Health#General Hospital#Meditech#Valley Health#The State Bond Commission#American#Cerner Ehr
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke

37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CT state rep. in Puerto Rico as Fiona hits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative is currently in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona hit. State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico, was there visiting her sister when the hurricane hit. Gonzalez spoke with News 8 over Zoom to show what is happening. “For me, it was a very bad […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?

HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco tax fraud, illegal cash-checking business

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, September 15th, for two separate cases involving the evasion of payment of tobacco sales tax and operating an illegal check cashing business. According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachel Rollins, 67-year-old Satish Kumar...
LONGMEADOW, MA
ctexaminer.com

Middletown P&Z Approves Big Y Development on South Main

MIDDLETOWN – Despite concerns from several neighboring residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission overwhelmingly approved a proposal for a new Big Y on South Main Street near Randolph Road last week. The 6-1 decision made last Wednesday will allow Stone Point Properties to build a nearly 52,000 square foot...
New Haven Independent

Towers Transfomed For The Next Generation

Gus Keach-Longo, president & CEO of The Towers at Tower Lane invoked that Hebrew phrase meaning ​“from generation to generation” Sunday to sum up the purpose of a community garden groundbreaking and ground-floor kick-off ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the latest expansion of the senior living facility on...
NEW HAVEN, CT

