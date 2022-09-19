ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

awesomemitten.com

ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide

If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan

From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ROGERS CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan

We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE

