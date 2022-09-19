Read full article on original website
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide
If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
My North.com
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
Plans are in the works to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids.
Detroit News
Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids
The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan
We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
Fox17
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
