Peep show actress Sophie Winkleman joins her husband Lord Fredrick Windsor and her mother-in-law Princess Michael of Kent as they say final goodbye to the Queen at Westminster Abbey service

Lord and Lady Fredrick Windsor joined mourners at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen earlier today.

The royal couple opted for all-black attire as they entered the UK's most important church as they joined millions of people around the world paying tribute to Her Majesty, who died aged 96 last week.

Fredrick, 43, is the son of the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and is 52nd in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, Lady Windsor, 42, also known as Sophie Winkleman, is the half sister of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Sophie was educated at the private City of London School for Girls before completing an English degree at the University of Cambridge.

Sophie Winkleman (left) was among the mourners at Westminster Abbey today, attending the Queen's funeral with her mother-in-law Princess Michael of Kent (centre) and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor (right) as the trio leave the Abbey

The actor looked sombre during today's funeral, as she sat with Princess Michael of Kent - who is married to the Queen's cousin Prince Michael - and Lord Frederick Windsor

The actress - who famously starred as Big Suze in Peep Show - lives in London, has two children with Fredrick, Maud, nine, and Isabella, six. Maud, attended Thomas's Battersea, the same school as his distant cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended.

Sophie has previously spoken highly about the Queen, saying everyone has 'looked after' her after joining the Firm in 2009.

In particular, she thanked the Queen and now King Charles, saying they've been 'wonderful' while calling Prince William 'heaven'.

Speaking to The Times, in 2020 she said: 'I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them... They'd never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role.'

Princess Michael of Kent (left) was pictured holding onto the arm of her son Lord Frederick Windsor (right) as they attended the service for Her Majesty

Sophie, who now lives in Chelsea, married Lord Freddie in September 2009 at Hampton Court Palace, after meeting him on a night out in Soho.

The couple, who moved to LA for a number of years after their wedding for her work, welcomed their first child, daughter Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina, seven, in August 2013, and daughter, Isabella Alexandra May, four, was born in January 2016.

Maud and Isabella were among five bridesmaids for her sister-in-law Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston when they wed in May last year - having already been in the bridal party for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2020.

At the nuptials down-to-earth Sophie was seen chatting and sharing a joke with Prince Harry, who had just become a father.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stands next to King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, and William, Prince of Wales, as they salute during the state funeral

The King and the royal family march to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall

King Charles III stares ahead with emotion as he walks beside The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre as it leaves the Abbey

King Charles III and his grief-stricken family surrounded the Queen's coffin at her state funeral in Westminster Abbey in a moving and majestic farewell to the late monarch today in an extraordinary service followed by a national two minute's silence and the Last Post.

Her Majesty made her final and saddest journey from Westminster Hall as Britain mourned its longest-serving monarch and the royals bade goodbye to a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her casket was placed close to the altar with her crown, orb and sceptre on its top surrounded by flowers chosen by the King from gardens she loved. The Archbishop of Canterbury then hailed the Queen's 'abundant life and loving service' as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: 'She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.'

The extraordinary scene in Westminster Abbey as the Queen

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is carried inside Westminster Abbey

State trumpeters from the Household Cavalry sounded the Last Post following the Archbishop of Canterbury's commendation over the Queen's coffin and a blessing pronounced by the Dean of Westminster. Two minute's silence followed across the country before Reveille was sounded by the trumpeters before the National Anthem was sung by the congregation.

King Charles looked tearful at points of the service while his sister Princess Anne looked at him with concern and care before fixing her own stare on her mother's coffin and crown. Prince Andrew looked moved - having been fighting back tears as the family marched behind the Queen's coffin through Parliament Square.

King Charles III sat at the head of the family, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind him in the second row, after more than a week leading the monarchy and the nation in mourning his mother the Queen. Prince William, who marched with his brother behind the coffin, was on the front row.

Prince George was reading the order of service during the Archbishop of Canterbury's sermon, before singing hymns, while Princess Charlotte was seen whispering to her mother, who with William decided to bring them to say goodbye to their great-grandmother.

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall

King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin

An emotion King Charles arrives in the Abbey after the Queen is placed by the altar

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey past the grave of the Unknown Soldier

King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales with their children Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowden, Peter Phillips, The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent follow the coffin

The King looked very emotional during the singing of the national anthem at Westminster Abbey. Charles remained silent during the song, while his siblings and members of the royal family sang along. Gripping his ceremonial sword, Charles looked downcast as he started straight ahead while a piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

The UK's most important church, packed with 2,000 VIPs including prime ministers, presidents and the Queen's family, was serene aside from the sound of hymns and prayers in a funeral service Her Majesty has curated herself before she died.

On an highly emotional occasion for Britain and the world, the Queen was carried in her oak coffin to the gun carriage used by her parents and was followed through Parliament Square by her son, the King, and her relatives including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex. Andrew, the Duke of York, appeared to be crying.

Outside the Abbey an estimated 2million people are in central London along procession routes and watching on big screens.

Britain's King Charles, Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Britain's Prince Edward, Britain's William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex following the funeral procession outside Westminster Abbey as the Queen heads to Windsor

The Queen leaves Westminster Abbey for the last time after her state funeral this morning

The funeral procession marches down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey

The King salutes as his mother is taken from a gun carriage and into a hearse

The Queen leaves London for the final time amid moving scenes at Wellington Arch next to Hyde Park Corner

In extraordinary and moving scenes, the Queen left London as flowers were thrown at the hearse as she made her way to Windsor