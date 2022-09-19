ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Inside subtle tributes to Queen Elizabeth from Meghan Markle’s earrings to Kate Middleton’s necklace

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lg88g_0i1lmYqY00

SINCE her passing, there have been many subtle tributes to the Queen.

These include the wearing of certain brooches, earrings and necklaces, as well as some items worn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Her Majesty's funeral today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gT2FW_0i1lmYqY00
Catherine, the Princess of Wales on her way to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: EPA

The Princess of Wales, 40, paired a pearl-and-diamond necklace with her black outfit as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of the ceremony.

She looked almost identical to Princess Charlotte, who wore a similar all-black ensemble.

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the touching tribute Kate made to the Queen with necklace, which belonged to the Queen's collection, along with a matching set of pearl earrings.

Kate was also seen wearing the peal necklace to Prince Phillip's funeral in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR9kl_0i1lmYqY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuHfi_0i1lmYqY00

The Queen was often seen wearing the necklace during the 1980s, and lent the four-strand choker to Princess Diana for a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982.

Notably, the Royal Family wear pearls during the mourning period, as is tradition.

Along with Kate, Camilla, Queen Consort and Meghan Markle have also donned the traditional jewellery, which is often referred to as “mourning jewellery” and dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign.

At the Queen's funeral today, The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her husband's late grandmother by wearing earrings gifted to her by the late monarch.

She was also spotted wearing the same earrings during the ceremonial procession to Westminster Hall earlier in the week in a sweet tribute.

Meghan received the pearl drop earrings from the Queen during their first and only solo engagement with the Queen in 2018.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey she revealed that the Queen gifted her the earrings, along with a matching pearl necklace.

"We had breakfast together that morning, and she'd given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company," Meghan explained.

The dainty pearl earrings are reminiscent of the styles worn by the Queen herself and made the perfect tribute for the sombre service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY49n_0i1lmYqY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245iHI_0i1lmYqY00

Meanwhile, Camilla opted a brooch that belonged to the Queen's great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

The statement accessory, referred to as The Queen Victoria Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch, includes sapphire drops and a heart of diamonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jobDK_0i1lmYqY00
The Queen Elizabeth wore the same necklace 1983 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6QnQ_0i1lmYqY00
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan and Kate wore all-black to the service Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8557_0i1lmYqY00
The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings the Queen gave her in 2018 Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjKpY_0i1lmYqY00
Camilla stood with Meghan as she wore a brooch that belonged to Queen Victoria Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#The Queen Victoria#Westminster H
People

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for charity events without their kids when the late monarch died Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral without their two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without their kids —  son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — when the late monarch died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8.   The couple stayed in the U.K. in order to attend the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning

When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Prince William, King Charles III Left Personal Notes on Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet

Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. Prince William and King Charles III each left personal notes to Her Majesty atop the wreath on her coffin during Monday's funeral ceremonies. William's card was inscribed with his and Kate Middleton's monograms, while Charles' handwritten note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
761K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy