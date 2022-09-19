Inside subtle tributes to Queen Elizabeth from Meghan Markle’s earrings to Kate Middleton’s necklace

SINCE her passing, there have been many subtle tributes to the Queen.

These include the wearing of certain brooches, earrings and necklaces, as well as some items worn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Her Majesty's funeral today.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales on her way to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: EPA

The Princess of Wales, 40, paired a pearl-and-diamond necklace with her black outfit as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of the ceremony.

She looked almost identical to Princess Charlotte, who wore a similar all-black ensemble.

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the touching tribute Kate made to the Queen with necklace, which belonged to the Queen's collection, along with a matching set of pearl earrings.

Kate was also seen wearing the peal necklace to Prince Phillip's funeral in 2021.

The Queen was often seen wearing the necklace during the 1980s, and lent the four-strand choker to Princess Diana for a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982.

Notably, the Royal Family wear pearls during the mourning period, as is tradition.

Along with Kate, Camilla, Queen Consort and Meghan Markle have also donned the traditional jewellery, which is often referred to as “mourning jewellery” and dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign.

At the Queen's funeral today, The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her husband's late grandmother by wearing earrings gifted to her by the late monarch.

She was also spotted wearing the same earrings during the ceremonial procession to Westminster Hall earlier in the week in a sweet tribute.

Meghan received the pearl drop earrings from the Queen during their first and only solo engagement with the Queen in 2018.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey she revealed that the Queen gifted her the earrings, along with a matching pearl necklace.

"We had breakfast together that morning, and she'd given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company," Meghan explained.

The dainty pearl earrings are reminiscent of the styles worn by the Queen herself and made the perfect tribute for the sombre service.

Meanwhile, Camilla opted a brooch that belonged to the Queen's great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

The statement accessory, referred to as The Queen Victoria Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch, includes sapphire drops and a heart of diamonds.

The Queen Elizabeth wore the same necklace 1983 Credit: Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan and Kate wore all-black to the service Credit: AFP

The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings the Queen gave her in 2018 Credit: James Whatling