Chilling Gabby Petito movie trailer slammed for release just one year after vlogger’s body found – ‘let the wounds heal’

By Lauren Fruen
 3 days ago
A MOVIE focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed as "gross", "way too soon" and "atrocious" by viewers.

Tuesday marks a year since the tragic vlogger's body was found in Grand Teton National Park after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

A Lifetime movie focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed Credit: Lifetime
The movie stars actress Skyler Samuels as Gabby and Laudrie played by Evan Hall Credit: Lifetime

A trailer of the film was released by the Lifetime network on Saturday, with the caption: "The story that shook the nation."

In the clip, actress Skyler Samuels, playing Gabby, tells her friends how Brian becomes "like a total stranger".

Laudrie - played by Evan Hall - is then seen arguing with Gabby in a restaurant, knocking items off the dining table.

But the film has been widely criticized online by viewers.

One Twitter user commented: "It’s just hasn’t been even a year since Gabby Petito died and lifetime is already making a movie about her.

"Capitalism knows no boundaries and will make a mockery out of anyone or anything that has the potential to be a cash cow."

Another added: "As someone who’s super into true crime I’m uneasy about The Gabby Petito Story.

"Did her family agree to the movie?

"Also, the story they’re portraying is complete speculation. Not to mention how recently this happened?

"Just seems like they’re using Gabby’s murder as a cash grab."

And one said: "Them making Gabby Petito’s story into a movie this fast is really gross."

"The fact that Gabby Petito's story has already been made into a lifetime movie is atrocious," another added.

One viewer simply wrote: "Geez way too soon."

Gabby's parents on Sunday spoke about their daughter, who was found strangled to death by fiancé Brian, urging the public to pay attention to signs of domestic violence everywhere.

Officials said Laundrie later committed suicide after he was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

His notebook was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October last year along with his skeletal remains.

The US Sun has contacted Lifetime for comment.

The movie is set to be released on October 1, 2022, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A trailer of the film was released by the Lifetime network on Saturday Credit: Lifetime
Tuesday marks a year since Gabby's body was found after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie Credit: Instagram/GabbyPetito

Domestic Violence
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

