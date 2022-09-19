With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-21-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
Neighbors looking for answers about dilapidated house in Arnold
ARNOLD, Pa. — Neighbors reached out to Channel 11 about a dilapidated house on Kenneth Avenue in Arnold, where the roof has collapsed with a family living right next door. ”Like a haunted house, actually,” neighbor Latecia Murphy said. That is how neighbors describe the house’s current state....
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 9-21-22
Sealed proposals will be received by the Borough of Thornburg,. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in c/o Borough Secretary, 545 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 until 9:00 A.M EST on Monday, October 3, 2022 for the collection and removal of garbage, rubbish, and recyclables from the Borough commencing January 1, 2023. Bids...
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
Repairs to Brighton Heights water main break expected to take hours
PITTSBURGH — Crews are working to repair a water main break that happened on Pittsburgh’s North Side Wednesday morning. The break is at the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, repairs are expected to last until...
Owner to try again on converting Strip District’s ‘Pink Building’ into condos
PITTSBURGH — Bonn McSorley has every reason to engage in offering some retroactive “I told you so’s” when it comes to the once and future prospects for her building at 3080 Smallman St. She’s quick to remember nearly 20 years ago when she and her former...
Dollar store burglarized in Wampum
Police in Lawrence County are investigating after someone broke into a Dollar General store there.
$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The $1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1710 Washington Road in Bethel Park. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. $1...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: How do recycling plants sort everything out?
PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment has us putting on our hard hats to learn more about local recycling. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Dave Wright asked, "What happens at recycling plants? All of our recyclables get put into one container. Cardboard, cans, plastics, bottles, all go into the same container. So how do they get sorted at the recycling plants?"
Local woman victim of $5K wire fraud
Reports said that a 67-year-old woman contacted PSP and said that thousands had been taken from her account.
Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak considers changes to Community Day
Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Household Items Gathering Dust? Here’s Your Chance to Donate Them at One Convenient Spot
If you have household items gathering dust in your garage, basement or closet, here’s your chance to easily donate them for a good cause. Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” — a unique event for gently used materials destined for a second life at numerous local nonprofit organizations — takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the North Park Swimming Pool area.
30 employers expected at job fair set on Monday near Youngwood
About 30 employers are expected at a job fair scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the PA Career Link office adjacent to Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. Employers will be seeking workers in health care, nursing homes, gambling, staffing, machining, manufacturing, higher education and the package delivery...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
1 in 5 Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty in 2021
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One in five Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty last year, a 5 percent increase from 2019.New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the city's poverty rate was almost 8 percent higher than the nationwide average. Minorities were also disproportionately impacted, with more than one-third of African American and Hispanic residents below the poverty line. More than one in four Asian residents were below the poverty line.
