This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildingsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
wgbh.org
10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life
The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belmont (MA)
Eight miles from downtown Boston, Belmont is a mostly residential suburb in the heart of the Greater Boston Metropolitan Area. One thing to love about Belmont is how many of the best bits you can see on foot. There’s a compact downtown area along Leonard Street, and then a block...
NECN
Cape Ann Restaurant With Roots Dating Back 35 Years Has Shut Down
A restaurant on Cape Ann whose roots date back nearly 35 years has shut down. According to a source, Topside Grill in Gloucester has closed its doors, with a post on the Facebook page for the Rogers Street spot from earlier this month saying the following:. As many others have...
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
Boston Globe
‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’
A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
Eater
Where to Order Rosh Hashanah Dinner in Boston, 2022
Rosh Hashanah, Judaism’s celebration of the new year, arrives the evening of Sunday, September 25, 2022, and continues through September 27. Friends and family will gather around tables laid with symbolic foods like apples dipped in honey and round challah bread, intended to welcome a sweet new year. Here are some excellent Boston-area bakeries, restaurants, and chocolate-makers offering last-minute takeout of everything from apple- and honey-caramel candies to beef brisket and challah bread pudding for a full holiday feast — at one spot, you can even order the candles.
miltonscene.com
Milton High School ranked 69th in Massachusetts, by Boston Magazine
Milton High School ranked 69th in Massachusetts, by Boston Magazine. A recent Boston Magazine article ranked Milton, MA’s High School 69th in Massachusetts. In “The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston,” Milton High School ranked three behind neighboring Dedham(66th), and six behind Quincy (69th). Canton and Braintree settled in at 77th and 78th, respectively.
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Recreational Marijuana Shop Being Eyed In Tewksbury — 30 Seconds From Wilmington Line
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Special Town Meeting 2022: What’s on the Warrant...
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
12 notable Bostonians share their favorite leaf peeping destinations in New England
"There is nothing in the world that compares to walking through the Boston Common and slowly watching the leaves transduce from the summer green to rich shades of red and orange." New England foliage is world renowned, so there’s no shortage of destinations where folks can take in Mother Nature’s...
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
bostonchefs.com
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
Highlands Today
Monkey pox was diagnosed in the Boston Public Schools community
Health and school leaders are notifying families that an “adult member” of the Boston Public School District community has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials said the affected school building was disinfected over the weekend. Reports sent to families and provided to NewsCenter 5 did not identify the school where the victim worked or their job title. The district pointed out, “If you do not receive a personal call or a specific school communication, your school community will not be affected.” Officials said the victim will be isolated until it is safe to be in public. “A case has been identified in an adult at one of our schools and contact tracing has been done. There is limited exposure and everyone in need is being contacted for resources and vaccinations, which are available in abundance. Be aware,” Mayor Michael Wu said Monday morning. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our priority,” the school district said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state and federal health officials and are actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Authority. We are deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions.” The virus does not spread easily. Between people, people can spread the infection once symptoms appear. Transmission is by direct contact with body fluids and monkey sores, by touching objects contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or by respiratory droplets with prolonged face-to-face contact. “An employee with monkey fever is not expected to lead to transmission within a school,” Tufts said. said Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at the medical center. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but a rash can also occur. will be the first symptom. The rash starts out flat, raises, fills with clear fluid (vesicles), and then turns into blisters (pus-filled). A person with canker sores may have multiple lesions or they may have only a few lesions. Anyone who believes they may have mumps should be isolated, but if they must leave their home, they should wear a mask and cover any rashes or sores when they are around others. People living with or caring for someone with monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions, and when handling clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so. They should wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with an infected person or their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other items or surfaces they have touched. Full Statement to BPS Families: Dear BPS Families, The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. With this in mind, we would like to share with you an important piece of information that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us of an adult case of monkeypox in our BPS community. We have worked closely with BPHC and the victim. Identify and notify exposed persons. We have worked closely with the affected school community to share this information. If you do not receive a personal invitation or specific school contact, your school community will not be affected. We share this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of rabies spreading to the community is very low. This can be hard to process, especially after the last several years of school, to know that we love you and are here for you. We promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all our schools. More information about monkeypox can be found on the City of Boston’s website. As recommended by BPHC, the affected person stays at home (isolates) and is safe to be with others. BPHC will provide vaccinations to those we identify as exposed contacts. As long as there are no symptoms associated with monkeypox, exposed contacts may continue their normal activities. This weekend, we cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You updated. Thank you for your continued partnership in making all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.
Lil Nas X responds to Boston protesters with pizza, declaration of love
A small group of protesters gathered outside the superstar's show at MGM Music Hall. Lil Nas X is no stranger to criticism. The unapologetically flamboyant superstar most notably faced backlash last year for the music video to his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The video depicted a sexual encounter with Satan, and the musician attempted to release a custom line of Nikes that included real human blood shortly thereafter.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Comments / 0