Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Trolls the Bears (Again) in Viral Post-Game Interview

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of the 2022 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10. Of course, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to rub it in when talking about the big win against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals. Trolling the Bears and their fans seems to be a favorite pastime of the Super Bowl-winning QB. And his most recent amusing post-game comments didn’t disappoint.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'

Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
GREEN BAY, WI

