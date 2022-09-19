Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Ukraine and Russia will be in focus as Biden speaks to U.N. General Assembly
President Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly with Russia's war in Ukraine — and the impact on world food supplies — in sharp focus. President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.
NPR
Morning news brief
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives. Russia's president is making plans to...
NPR
President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA
The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is calling on the world to make Russia pay for its aggression. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment. SHAPIRO: NPR's...
NPR
China's COVID rules complicate things for parents whose surrogates live in the U.S.
AUNTIE WANG: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Inside this three-story pastel mansion in Orange County suburbia, Auntie Wang (ph) cradles her precious charge - Echo (ph), a 16-day-old baby. AUNTIE WANG: (Through interpreter) The more time you spend with her, the more she is attached to you. You hold...
RELATED PEOPLE
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan
The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
NPR
Top Zelenskyy adviser discusses Ukraine's latest military moves
A top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to NPR about the latest Ukrainian military advances and Russia's plan to hold a referendum in territory it occupies. All right, now we're going to hear about Ukraine's perspective on these Russian plans. And we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre in Washington. Greg, we had this breaking news this morning, and I understand you yesterday spoke with a top adviser to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What message did he deliver?
NPR
The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war
Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened. Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital.
NPR
Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines
As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR
Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón on Puerto Rico's Fiona damage, 5 years after Maria
Much of Puerto Rico remains without power or clean water. They are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck just five years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is not a state, so it does not have a state delegation in Congress, but it is allowed a nonvoting representative. And she is Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is a member of the Republican Party.
NPR
Putin is mobilizing hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists to fight in Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial mobilization" of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning — signing a decree that will send Russians who have gone through military training to join the fight in Ukraine while stopping short of an all-out draft. "Only those citizens will...
NPR
Puerto Rico's southern coastal communities may be some of the last to get power back
Hurricane Fiona walloped all of Puerto Rico, but areas in the south were particularly hard hit. Unrelenting rain flooded out communities and swamped many neighborhoods. We have a look now at some of the damage from Hurricane Fiona. NPR's Greg Allen is in Puerto Rico. GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: Maunabo is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine. Moscow appears poised to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently controls. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. As Russia loses ground on the battlefield in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin made a major announcement that raises the...
NPR
Russian history professor breaks down Putin's latest speech
What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling people with some military training out of civilian life. The government says their job will be to hold the front line in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered heavy losses. Putin is also making moves to annex parts of Ukraine to Russia, the same way that Russia once claimed Crimea. Sergey Radchenko is a professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He's going to help us talk through this. Welcome to the program.
NPR
This midterm season, the role of the debate has changed
We're at the start of fall, which means crunching leaves and cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice and people who hate pumpkin spice. And in an election year, it also means debate season, which is a little different this year. NPR's Don Gonyea reports on the debate over debates. DON GONYEA,...
NPR
Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today marks the end of summer, another summer of extreme weather. This one ended with a catastrophic hurricane, Fiona. August brought extreme rain and flooding in eastern Kentucky and Saint Louis. Flooding caused a drinking water crisis in Jackson, Miss. In many places, rainfall amounts that previously would have taken days poured down in a matter of hours. Parts of the West have been experiencing the opposite extreme - drought and massive fires. The principal climate scientists at the Union of Concerned Scientists says some scientists have started to refer to the warm season as danger season.
NPR
Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO...
NPR
Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles
Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
NPR
Special master says Trump lawyers must say if Mar-a-Lago documents were declassified
WASHINGTON — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly though the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified.
NPR
Some compare today's political divide to the Civil War. But what about the 1960s?
People look to the Civil War for a precedent to the current state of polarization. But look no further than the 1960s, when America was riven over Vietnam, counterculture and the student movement. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. America is polarized over nonexistent election fraud, vaccines, gender politics, how to teach about...
Comments / 0