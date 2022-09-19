President Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly with Russia's war in Ukraine — and the impact on world food supplies — in sharp focus. President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.

