NPR

Ukraine and Russia will be in focus as Biden speaks to U.N. General Assembly

President Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly with Russia's war in Ukraine — and the impact on world food supplies — in sharp focus. President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.
NPR

Morning news brief

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives. Russia's president is making plans to...
AFP

US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
NPR

Top Zelenskyy adviser discusses Ukraine's latest military moves

A top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to NPR about the latest Ukrainian military advances and Russia's plan to hold a referendum in territory it occupies. All right, now we're going to hear about Ukraine's perspective on these Russian plans. And we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre in Washington. Greg, we had this breaking news this morning, and I understand you yesterday spoke with a top adviser to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What message did he deliver?
NPR

The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war

Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened. Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital.
NPR

Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
NPR

Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines

As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón on Puerto Rico's Fiona damage, 5 years after Maria

Much of Puerto Rico remains without power or clean water. They are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck just five years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is not a state, so it does not have a state delegation in Congress, but it is allowed a nonvoting representative. And she is Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is a member of the Republican Party.
NPR

Russian history professor breaks down Putin's latest speech

What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling people with some military training out of civilian life. The government says their job will be to hold the front line in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered heavy losses. Putin is also making moves to annex parts of Ukraine to Russia, the same way that Russia once claimed Crimea. Sergey Radchenko is a professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He's going to help us talk through this. Welcome to the program.
NPR

This midterm season, the role of the debate has changed

We're at the start of fall, which means crunching leaves and cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice and people who hate pumpkin spice. And in an election year, it also means debate season, which is a little different this year. NPR's Don Gonyea reports on the debate over debates. DON GONYEA,...
NPR

Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today marks the end of summer, another summer of extreme weather. This one ended with a catastrophic hurricane, Fiona. August brought extreme rain and flooding in eastern Kentucky and Saint Louis. Flooding caused a drinking water crisis in Jackson, Miss. In many places, rainfall amounts that previously would have taken days poured down in a matter of hours. Parts of the West have been experiencing the opposite extreme - drought and massive fires. The principal climate scientists at the Union of Concerned Scientists says some scientists have started to refer to the warm season as danger season.
NPR

Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO...
NPR

Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles

Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
NPR

Special master says Trump lawyers must say if Mar-a-Lago documents were declassified

WASHINGTON — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly though the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified.
