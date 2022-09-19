Read full article on original website
Related
I Have Some Questions About How The British Royal Family, Uh, Works — So I Found The Answers
Let's get to the bottom of this whole corgi situation.
U.K.・
NPR
Do you remember? It's Earth, Wind and Fire Day
EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) Do you remember the 21st night of September?. MARTINEZ: Happy Earth, Wind and Fire Day. The band's hit, "September," immortalized today. One of the songwriters, Allee Willis, spoke to NPR in 2014. ALLEE WILLIS: There is no significance beyond it just sang better than any...
NPR
'British Vogue' Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful grew up in Ghana, assisting his seamstress mother in her dressmaking shop. "For me, fashion was always such an inclusive, beautiful thing," he says. We talk about making the fashion industry more diverse, the famous "all Black" issue of Vogue Italia, and modeling as a teen. Enninful's memoir is A Visible Man.
Comments / 0