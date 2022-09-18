AccuWeather revises earlier predictions and forecasts a below normal season Atlantic hurricane season for 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Realtors ask insurance commissioner to wait on homeowners rate increase
New Orleans Realtors are asking Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to put the brakes on a 64 percent rate hike for 100 thousand Louisiana homeowners that have insurance with Citizens Insurance. Realtor Cody Caudill is part of a coalition of New Orleans realtors trying to stabilize the housing market. “Right now...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana ranks #5 in rate of women murdered by men
Louisiana Ranks 5th in the rate of women murdered by men according to the Violence Policy Center. VPC spokesperson Kristen Rand says in 2020, 98 percent of women in Louisiana were murdered by an intimate attacker. “The majority of victims are killed by their intimate partners when you put together...
Comments / 0