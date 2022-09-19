ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moose 95.1 FM

Fun, Bozeman Area Weekend Events: It’s Fall Y’all Edition

"Da Da Da DUMMM," Fall certainly snuck up on us. But excellent Montana weather will be here this weekend, so enjoy these fun events and the changing colors in the valley. Friday, September 23rd, 2022: Church of Cash at The ELM - (506 North 7th Avenue) Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. The Church of Cash is true to the music of Johnny Cash. Tickets start at $18.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

5 Reasons to Attend Todd Snider at The ELM in Bozeman

Todd Snider's records match up almost exactly with my radio career, and he'll be in Bozeman on Sunday, October 2nd at The ELM. He is a talent not to be missed live. Snider's Songs For The Daily Planet was released in 1994, and it was packed with radio-friendly jams. Songs like "This Land Is Our Land", "Alright Guy", and the most excellent hidden track, "Talkin' Seattle Grunge Rock Blues."
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

RANT: Bags of Dog Poop In My Garbage Tote

Dog-sitting used to be one of my side gigs. I love dogs. But I don't have a dog for a reason...dog poop. Before reading any further, you're probably thinking "be thankful they're throwing it away at all." You're right. As gross as it is to talk about, dog owners who are negligent about picking up after their animals are prevalent around here. So I am thankful that they picked it up at all...I just want them to toss it in their own damn bin...not mine that had JUST BEEN EMPTIED that morning.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Thieves Get 5-Finger Discount at Local Gallatin Valley Business

The Manhattan Police Department is asking for help from the public local two thieves that reportedly stole several items from a business in the Gallatin Valley. According to a post shared on the Manhattan Montana Police Department Facebook page, law enforcement is searching for a male and a female wanted in connection to several thefts at Manhattan Ace Hardware.
MANHATTAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station Address: 125 West Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59718. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Love Donuts? You Need To Try This Bakery

Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley, and luckily we have one of the best in the whole state with Granny's Donuts. Granny's Donuts is an institution in Bozeman and for many college students. Plus, many of the bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts daily. Luckily this bakery is here to help.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Which Montana Cities Are Ranked Best for DIYers?

Are you one of those handy people that likes to repair and build things for yourself? If so, you are in a good place to do that. It's known that Montanans like to do things themselves. Whether the 'do-it-yourself' entails gardening, housework, or farming, locals like to be self-sustaining. A report from The Family Handyman seems to confirm that.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Welcomes One of the Best Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time

If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, you don't want to miss this hilarious event coming to Bozeman. Paula Poundstone is a well-known name in stand-up comedy. Her 1990 HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named one of the 5 funniest stand-up specials ever by Time Magazine. She has been featured on several talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Bucket List: What Activities Should Make The Top 10?

Living in Bozeman means outdoor experiences, Bobcat Football, and great music and nightlife. Of course, the city has grown over the years, and as more people move in, there are several new places to check out. Bozeman has a ton of places to eat and drink, not to mention all of the different festivals and long-standing traditions that make Bozeman, Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?

If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many that are as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old, run-down building just north of town.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

