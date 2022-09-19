Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
Analysis | What to watch for, the good and bad, in Boone
The year 2008 brings up strong but contrasting emotions. For Appalachian State football fans, 2008 featured an upset that still haunts their FCS days. For JMU football fans, 2008 represents a three-point upset that took down the then-No. 1 team in the country. But, it’s 2022 now. The Mountaineers and...
breezejmu.org
App State sustains long drives. JMU hasn’t allowed many — if any.
Four minutes, 20 seconds. That’s the longest elapsed game time JMU’s defense has been on the field on any one drive this season — coming on a 13-play, 74-yard drive by Norfolk State up to the halftime buzzer that didn’t result in any points, thanks to a goal line pass breakup by JMU freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan.
App State freshman shocked after winning ESPN College GameDay poster contest
BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University freshman Zackary Carr won a free year of tuition for his poster at ESPN College GameDay in Boone last weekend. The student heard his name announced on national TV. “You don’t ever think you’re going to win something like a contest this big,”...
WRAL Power Rankings: Magical Hail Mary advances App State
Appalachian State's magical Hail Mary to give them a 32-28 win over Troy was enough to take Wake Forest's spot at number 2 according to our voters in the WRAL College Football Power Rankings. Wake Forest had a one point win over Liberty, which saw them lose one sport in our rankings. other than that, the top ten stayed the same this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
appstate.edu
ESPN’s College GameDay visits App State
BOONE, N.C. — It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer — especially when ESPN’s College GameDay comes to campus. Coming off a monumental 17-14 win against the No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Sept. 10, ESPN’s premier college football pregame show — College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — broadcasted live from Sanford Mall on App State’s campus on Sept. 17.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
College Football World Reacts To The Viral Sorority Video
In one of the most spectacular finishes of the Week 3 college football games, Appalachian State topped Troy with a 53-yard touchdown on one of the final plays of the game. But the reaction from one group of Troy fans may have topped the reaction at Kidd Brewer Stadium. A...
Coaches Swarm Combine Academy for NCAA Recruiting Period
Trentyn Flowers, Silas Demary Jr. and Rakease Passmore have been the main attractions in Lincolnton, N.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
breezejmu.org
After misconduct allegations, former JMU diving coach added to SafeSport database
Former JMU diving coach John Wolsh (2016-22) was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Centralized Disciplinary Database on Monday amid misconduct allegations, first reported by SwimSwam. The database, not affiliated with the NCAA, keeps the “public informed when individuals connected with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements are either...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
breezejmu.org
This week's key takeaways from SGA Senate
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate nominated senior Emily Butters to the position of SGA Representative to the Faculty Senate, ratified an amendment to the SGA Constitution and approved a statement condemning a recent hate crime at the University of Virginia (U.Va.) at Tuesday’s meeting. Emily Butters appointed as...
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
breezejmu.org
‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ echoes COVID-19 struggles and modern student life
Brandon McKinney’s triumphant words sparked a standing ovation from JMU’s Studio Theater’s sold out, nearly maskless crowd. He sang to the crowd: “There’s gonna be a fight / There still might be a war / For the moment we’ve got danger on the run.”
breezejmu.org
New bus app leaves students divided
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
breezejmu.org
JMU education professor combines philosophy, experience to open minds and help local refugees
For years, Harrisonburg has been known as “The Friendly City,” and as a refugee resettlement area, it’s extended that friendliness to immigrants from across the world. Maryam Sharifian, an assistant professor of early childhood education at JMU, works to make the city even friendlier by teaching non-refugees about the importance of creating safe educational spaces for local refugee families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylorsville Times
Childers wins Teen Miss NC
Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
northernvirginiamag.com
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
Comments / 0