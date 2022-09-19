ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

Analysis | What to watch for, the good and bad, in Boone

The year 2008 brings up strong but contrasting emotions. For Appalachian State football fans, 2008 featured an upset that still haunts their FCS days. For JMU football fans, 2008 represents a three-point upset that took down the then-No. 1 team in the country. But, it’s 2022 now. The Mountaineers and...
BOONE, NC
breezejmu.org

App State sustains long drives. JMU hasn’t allowed many — if any.

Four minutes, 20 seconds. That’s the longest elapsed game time JMU’s defense has been on the field on any one drive this season — coming on a 13-play, 74-yard drive by Norfolk State up to the halftime buzzer that didn’t result in any points, thanks to a goal line pass breakup by JMU freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: Magical Hail Mary advances App State

Appalachian State's magical Hail Mary to give them a 32-28 win over Troy was enough to take Wake Forest's spot at number 2 according to our voters in the WRAL College Football Power Rankings. Wake Forest had a one point win over Liberty, which saw them lose one sport in our rankings. other than that, the top ten stayed the same this week.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
Local
Virginia College Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
Football
City
Troy, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Harrisonburg, VA
College Sports
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
appstate.edu

ESPN’s College GameDay visits App State

BOONE, N.C. — It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer — especially when ESPN’s College GameDay comes to campus. Coming off a monumental 17-14 win against the No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Sept. 10, ESPN’s premier college football pregame show — College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — broadcasted live from Sanford Mall on App State’s campus on Sept. 17.
BOONE, NC
AL.com

Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary

By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
TROY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Viral Sorority Video

In one of the most spectacular finishes of the Week 3 college football games, Appalachian State topped Troy with a 53-yard touchdown on one of the final plays of the game. But the reaction from one group of Troy fans may have topped the reaction at Kidd Brewer Stadium. A...
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Cignetti
Person
Shawn Clark
breezejmu.org

After misconduct allegations, former JMU diving coach added to SafeSport database

Former JMU diving coach John Wolsh (2016-22) was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Centralized Disciplinary Database on Monday amid misconduct allegations, first reported by SwimSwam. The database, not affiliated with the NCAA, keeps the “public informed when individuals connected with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements are either...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
breezejmu.org

This week's key takeaways from SGA Senate

The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate nominated senior Emily Butters to the position of SGA Representative to the Faculty Senate, ratified an amendment to the SGA Constitution and approved a statement condemning a recent hate crime at the University of Virginia (U.Va.) at Tuesday’s meeting. Emily Butters appointed as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Gameday#Sun Belt Conference#American Football#Espn#Jmu App State#Fcs#Fbs
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
breezejmu.org

New bus app leaves students divided

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU education professor combines philosophy, experience to open minds and help local refugees

For years, Harrisonburg has been known as “The Friendly City,” and as a refugee resettlement area, it’s extended that friendliness to immigrants from across the world. Maryam Sharifian, an assistant professor of early childhood education at JMU, works to make the city even friendlier by teaching non-refugees about the importance of creating safe educational spaces for local refugee families.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Taylorsville Times

Childers wins Teen Miss NC

Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy