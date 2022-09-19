Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery Names 3 Executives to Lead Global Diversity Team
Warner Bros. Discovery announced the leaders of its diversity, equity and inclusion team, with WarnerMedia UK SVP Asif Sadiq serving as its global chief officer. Four regional vice presidents will report to Sadiq, including Karen Horne serving as SVP for North America, Rukasana Bhaijee as VP in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Niarchos Pabalis appointed director for Latin America. A VP for the Asia-Pacific region will be announced at a later date.
Fox Re-Enters International Distribution Business With Launch Of Sales Unit Fox Entertainment Global
Fox Entertainment is re-entering the international distribution business by launching a sales unit ahead of Mipcom Cannes next month. Based in LA at the Fox Studios lot, Fox Entertainment Global will unveil a debut slate including the international launches of animated shows such as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and the Jon Hamm vehicle Grimsburg and in-house single-cam midseason comedy Animal Control at the international sales confab. Fox hasn’t had a branded international sales arm since 2019, when Fox Networks Group Content Distribution was integrated into Disney’s worldwide sales operation after the Mouse House bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. Fernando Szew, who runs Fox division MarVista Entertainment, will lead...
freightwaves.com
Valqari acquires IDU Group in quest to build citywide drone networks
Plenty of companies are laser-focused on the last mile of delivery and its many pitfalls. Some are even honed in on the final hundred feet. But for a select few, the last mile is really a game of inches. Valqari, a Chicago-based drone delivery startup, on Tuesday announced it had...
WeDoTV Parent Video Solutions And Big Media Form FAST Channels Joint Venture
EXCLUSIVE: Video Solutions, the European media house behind the WeDoTV brand, has entered into a joint venture with international non-scripted studio Big Media to launch FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels globally. The JV launches through Wedo Big Docs, a channel that will launch this Fall on Zattoo in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Waipu TV in Germany, and on Netgem TV in the UK. It will feature Big Media doc series such as Wild Ones, Fight to Survive and Desperate Hours, with new series added monthly. The launch comes as ever more companies push into the FAST channels space to squeeze out revenue from their...
How SkyShowtime’s CEO Aims to Shake Up the European Streaming Landscape
It’s showtime for SkyShowtime. The European streaming joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global is launching in the Nordics today, Tuesday. Its monthly price will be €6,99 ($6.99) in Finland, SEK 79 ($7.37) in Sweden, NOK 79 ($7.77) in Norway and DKK 69 ($9.28) in Denmark. Following its debut in these markets, the service will become available in the Netherlands and Portugal on Oct. 25, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut 'The Dating Game' Sells WideFernando Szew Named New Head of Fox Entertainment GlobalVenice Winner Laura Poitras to Be Guest of Honor at Amsterdam Documentary Fest...
Markel International invests in wholesale claims leadership team with three senior promotions
LONDON , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of. (NYSE: MKL) today announces three senior promotions that build out the leadership team within its wholesale claims operation. This latest investment in leadership plays an important part of Markel's strategy to scale further growth across the organisation's wholesale business.
onsemi Expands its Silicon Carbide Fab in the Czech Republic
ROZNOV, Czech Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today celebrated the inauguration of its expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic. Multiple guests of honor attended the ribbon cutting ceremony led by Ministry of Industry and Trade Section Chief Zbyněk Pokorný, Governor of the Zlín Region Radim Holiš and City Mayor Jiří Pavlica as well as other local governmental dignitaries, signifying the importance of this event and manufacturing of semiconductors in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005803/en/ onsemi expands Roznov Silicon Carbide Fab (Photo: Business Wire)
TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion
Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
Pontera Appoints Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Pontera, a financial technology company dedicated to helping individuals reach a better retirement, today announced that it has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the Company’s first CMO, Zheng will further develop and execute the go-to-market strategy for Pontera’s software platform, which enables financial advisors to securely monitor and trade retirement accounts. Her initial key initiatives include recruiting top-notch talent and implementing scalable marketing programs to deliver resources to advisors so they can grow their AUM and produce better financial outcomes for clients on the Pontera platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005388/en/ Pontera has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as its first Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic
NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would again be welcomed as of Oct. 11, not just those traveling with authorized groups. A cap on the number of tourists will also be lifted, as will new visa requirements that were imposed in response to the pandemic. Kishida was speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. In other remarks, he called for reform of the U.N. Security Council and dismissed any skepticism about Japan’s increased military spending, saying it remained a “peace-loving nation.”
Asahi Kasei Introduces New XYRON™ mPPE Grades – Versatile Materials for Improved Efficiency of 5G Applications
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- To meet the increasing demand for materials that boost the efficiency of 5G applications, Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, is currently introducing new grades of its modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ to the European and North American markets. The combination of PPE with other polymers such as polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) or polystyrene (PS) allows this family of high-performance compounds to feature a broad range of properties, exceeding those of conventional materials used for telecommunication applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005167/en/ The recycled PET/PPE alloys use approximately 40% post-consumer recycled resins – recovered from PET bottles and other items – while retaining excellent mechanical properties and lower dielectric properties than PBT and GF materials (available in the US, China, India and Japan). In addition, XYRON™ grades for MID (molded interconnected device) antennas feature low dielectric permittivity, low loss tangent and high hydrolysis resistance. Simulation results indicate that the use of these materials in MID antennas can improve total efficiency by as much as 1 dB compared to the polycarbonate (PC) materials conventionally used for this purpose. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
dailyhodl.com
Lekki Free Zone Set To Partner Gluwa on Blockchain Technology
As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy, the Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZ) is in talks with Gluwa, a blockchain technology company. The pair is looking to partner and use blockchain to foster trade collaboration, growth and sustainability among new and existing ‘free...
TechCrunch
Berlin’s Kaiko Systems nets €2M to help maritime technical operations go paperless
Kaiko Systems is a Berlin-based startup trying to digitize operations on commercial vessels. Around 90% of the world’s traded goods are carried over the ocean, but an industry with such a pivotal role in the global economy is still heavily reliant on pens, paper and Excel, noted Fussek, a former Deloitte consultant. The manual process means maintenance and inspection on ships are costly, inefficient and prone to human errors, he added.
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service
Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
REPORT: Nearly 70% of Europeans Prefer Direct Bank Transfers As Top Preferred Method to Get Paid, According to Rapyd
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) Europeans demand direct bank transfers as their most preferred method to be paid, indicating the growing need for businesses to provide fast and secure payments in consumers’ preferred payout methods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005160/en/ Source: Rapyd’s 2022 European eCommerce and Payment Methods report (Graphic: Business Wire)
