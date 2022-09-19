NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- To meet the increasing demand for materials that boost the efficiency of 5G applications, Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, is currently introducing new grades of its modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ to the European and North American markets. The combination of PPE with other polymers such as polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) or polystyrene (PS) allows this family of high-performance compounds to feature a broad range of properties, exceeding those of conventional materials used for telecommunication applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005167/en/ The recycled PET/PPE alloys use approximately 40% post-consumer recycled resins – recovered from PET bottles and other items – while retaining excellent mechanical properties and lower dielectric properties than PBT and GF materials (available in the US, China, India and Japan). In addition, XYRON™ grades for MID (molded interconnected device) antennas feature low dielectric permittivity, low loss tangent and high hydrolysis resistance. Simulation results indicate that the use of these materials in MID antennas can improve total efficiency by as much as 1 dB compared to the polycarbonate (PC) materials conventionally used for this purpose. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO