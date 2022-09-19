Once a year, Springfield College’s Leadership Training Conference (LTC) takes a group of students away on a trip, typically the weekend before Thanksgiving Break. For the most part, that is all that’s revealed about the opportunity. LTC is a unique experience for students to immerse themselves in a setting without knowing what they are getting themselves into. That can be a scary concept, but many students apply each year in hopes of being chosen for this once in a lifetime experience.

