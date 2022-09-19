Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
scstudentmedia.com
Senior Chase Kupinsky’s project raises $10,000 toward youth sports equipment
Chase Kupinsky’s already immense smile grew just a bit bigger when Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno handed him a large check worth $10,000 on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kupinsky, a Springfield College senior, received the check while he was helping present new sports equipment to the students at Alice B. Beal Elementary School in Springfield. Kupinsky and Sarno were joined by the city’s C3 police unit, representatives from Dick’s Sporting Goods, and several members of Springfield Together, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for the youth to achieve success. They bounced around five different elementary schools, surprising children with basketball hoops, sneakers and tons of other equipment.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield cross country features mix of upperclass leadership and young talent
Both the men’s and the women’s cross country teams are coming off strong 2021 finishes and hope that success continues into this season. The men’s team finished 4th in the NEWMAC conference, while the women finished 7th. Many runners compete year-round, and feel confident that the hard days of training will pay off once again.
scstudentmedia.com
Emily Bellin hired as head coach of the Springfield women’s gymnastics team
When the women’s gymnastics team found out that head coach Jenn Najuch would not be returning to Springfield College, the entire team was shocked. Nobody was expecting Najuch to leave after only seven years of coaching for the Pride. However, last year she had her first child and her husband got a new job in New York.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield field hockey loses 6-0 to nationally ranked Trinity
With just three minutes remaining on the towering scoreboard of Springfield College’s Stagg Field, Pride forward Grace Majka of the field hockey team was sprinting hard down the right sideline, giving it everything she physically had. She was racing toward the ball sent from the opposing half of the field, as one of her teammates was trying to set her up for a score.
Local company to match Mayflower Marathon donations
A local home improvement company announced its contribution to Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon fundraiser.
scstudentmedia.com
A deep dive into the unique 100-year history of Weiser Hall
One of the smallest buildings on campus is celebrating a big milestone this year, as 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Weiser Hall. Home today to the department of Literature, Writing, and Journalism, Weiser was once a state-of-the-art infirmary. Its story begins in 1920, when Springfield College partnered with Hampden Hospital after recognizing that its athletes needed a way of recovering and receiving treatment.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the third installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield College kicks off Latinx Heritage Month with week of events
Historically, America has been a melting pot of all different cultures in pursuit of the American Dream. Thomas Jefferson once wrote: “All men are created equal and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”. How can the Springfield College community carry out what is set...
scstudentmedia.com
Leadership Training Conference: Springfield College’s best kept secret
Once a year, Springfield College’s Leadership Training Conference (LTC) takes a group of students away on a trip, typically the weekend before Thanksgiving Break. For the most part, that is all that’s revealed about the opportunity. LTC is a unique experience for students to immerse themselves in a setting without knowing what they are getting themselves into. That can be a scary concept, but many students apply each year in hopes of being chosen for this once in a lifetime experience.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams
Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
What Happened Friday: Week 2 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. There was a ton of Week 2 action across Western Massachusetts, including a few teams playing opponents outside of the region.
Two suspects indicted in connection with murder of Springfield resident Rashad Taylor
Two suspects are being held without the right to bail after being indicted for the murder of Rashad Taylor.
baystatebanner.com
UMass students carry schools’ debt
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
scstudentmedia.com
Pat Tuohy donates STEM cells to help save life of leukemia patient
On a Wednesday morning in Boston, Massachusetts, a Springfield College graduate student sat calmly in a hospital room with needles in both arms. He had to sit in the room for six hours. Surrounding him were computers and machines with charts and data, a small table with food on it above his lap, and a television that was his only source of entertainment for the long stay.
iBerkshires.com
County Baseball Umpires Hand Out Season-Ending Honors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association honored three Pittsfield ballplayers at the association's golf tournament and dinner last month. Taconic's Nick Guachione and Pittsfield High's Patrick Rindfuss each received the BCBUA's Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Award. Taconic's Bo Bramer was given the Rich Pothier MVP Award. Seen here...
westernmassnews.com
Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches. The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.
Big E fairgoers take advantage of weekday ticket sales
The Big E Fair in West Springfield continued to attract thousands of fairgoers Tuesday evening.
Springfield parade celebrates Puerto Rican culture in western Mass.
This year was the 32nd year of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, it began as a small and intimate celebration and now its an event that everyone looks forward to within the valley.
