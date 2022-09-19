Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Signs New Deal With The Company
When it comes to stars who have made an impression on the AEW fans it certainly seems that MJF is at the top of the list. MJF spent several months away from AEW after he cut a promo back in June where he called Tony Khan “a f***ing mark” but he recently returned to television at the All Out pay-per-view.
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Thanks Flight Medical Team After Scary Incident On Plane
WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has thanked the medial professionals during a recent flight, in which a child suffered a seizure. On Twitter, Bliss shared the scary ordeal, adding that the staff were able to deal with the situation in time. Just landed from a flight – very scary Situation...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
Yardbarker
Paige/Saraya signs with AEW, debuts at Dynamite Grand Slam
The former Paige has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Saraya made her debut on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam following the interim AEW Women’s World Championship match, saving Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. The segment ended with Saraya hugging Athena and Storm.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Comments On Backstage Problems In AEW
MJF isn't "on the team," but he is present in the AEW locker room. In a recent interview with "The MMA Hour" host Ariel Helwani, MJF was asked whether he felt the "inmates were running the asylum" in AEW. "I don't know if I agree with that," the AEW original...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
PWMania
Tony Khan Says AEW Grand Slam 2022 “Will Not Be Like Anything We’ve Ever Done Before”
AEW President Tony Khan gave an interview to News 12 in order to promote the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event that will take place in Queens, New York on September 21st, 2022. “It’s gonna be really special. You don’t wanna miss this one. If there’s still opportunity for you to come Wednesday night and you’re a wrestling fan around New York, you do not wanna miss this. It is going to be, I believe, have you guys seen ‘Wayne’s World 2’? This is gonna be like my Waynestock. I’ve been through a lot lately, and we’ve gone through a lot. I’m telling you, it’s gonna come together, this is gonna like Waynestock. It’s gonna be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed.”
PWMania
Mick Foley Believes That CM Punk Put AEW President Tony Khan “In a Bad Position”
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk lashed out at Adam Page and Colt Cabana during the post-show media scrum that followed the 2022 AEW All Out PPV. Punk also directed some of his criticism at the executive vice presidents of AEW’s “The Elite, “if you’re an EVP you don’t try to belittle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some made-up bullsh*t rumor.” Punk’s remarks sparked a brawl backstage with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
PWMania
Captain Insano to Make AEW Debut Tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam?
It appears that Paul Wight’s Captain Insano character could make his AEW Dynamite debut tonight at the Grand Slam. Captain Insano is the pro wrestler played by Wight in Adam Sandler’s 1998 film “Waterboy.”. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and shared a GIF of Sandler’s...
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
MJF On AEW All Out Press Conference: A Lot Of Things Were Said, It Doesn't Concern Me
After three months away, MJF returned to AEW television at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker and staring down new AEW World Champion CM Punk from the ramp. MJF's return was the culmination of three months of radio silence from MJF where he was out of the public eye and erased from AEW's footprint after he begged to be fired on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.
stillrealtous.com
MJF On The Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
When All Elite Wrestling was first announced in 2019 it was clear from the start that Cody Rhodes was a big part of the company. Rhodes was announced as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW in addition to being one of the top stars on television. For a...
ComicBook
Does MJF's AEW Poker Chip Have The Same Rules as WWE's Money in the Bank?
Are fans hours away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman becoming AEW World Champion? As of this writing, MJF has yet to be announced for a segment on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, leading many to believe that the Salt of the Earth will make his presence felt in the show's vacant title match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Following a three-month absence from the company, MJF made his surprise return at AEW All Out as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, capturing the poker chip to earn him a championship bout at some point in the future. In the subsequent weeks, MJF has made it clear that he's working "smarter not harder," and has decided to bypass the AEW Tournament of Champions since he already has a guaranteed title shot whenever he pleases.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW “Toning Down” One Of Its Signature Concepts
Tone it down. AEW has shaken up the wrestling world and that has mainly been a good thing. The company has opened several doors for the industry, including allowing a lot of wrestlers a new place to go. One of the ways AEW has made its mark is through some unique ideas, but now they appear to be shifting away from one of the things they have used since their inception.
ComicBook
MJF Says CM Punk's Situation "Didn't Affect" His AEW Return
Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of AEW All Out. While the surprise appearance was quickly overshadowed by CM Punk's press conference and the chaos that ensued moments after, it only took one segment on AEW Dynamite three days later for the Salt of the Earth to get the wrestling world's attention once again. Even without a true match under his belt since AEW Double or Nothing in May, MJF's moments on the microphone have been enough to keep all eyes on his every movement.
Paige no more: Saraya is officially All Elite after AEW’s Grand Slam
Just when it looked like Tony Khan was happy with the performers he already had under contract, the AEW founder pulled a rabbit out of his hat and changed the landscape of the promotion forever with the addition of Saraya, aka the wrestler formerly known as WWE’s Paige. That’s...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on MJF Returning to AEW and Relationship With Warner Brothers Discovery
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked to give his thoughts on MJF announcing that he signed a new deal with AEW for more money, but not more time on his contract:
ewrestlingnews.com
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars Dating (Photos), News On Karrion Kross & Scarlett
Nathan Frazer took to Twitter this week to post a photo of himself and fellow WWE NXT talent Thea Hail. The two were spotted getting close in front of Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. Frazer captioned the photo with,. “Still haven’t seen any...
ComicBook
Report: Saraya's (Paige) Possible Future With Either WWE or AEW
Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) saw her WWE contract officially end back in July and has since agreed to a number of public appearances. And while she has indicated on Twitch streams that she's willing to finally get back in the ring years her career-ending neck injury, there's been no indication of when her first match will be. Fightful Select reported on Thursday that conversations between Bevis and AEW this Summer though it's unclear what has come from it, if anything.
