AEW President Tony Khan gave an interview to News 12 in order to promote the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event that will take place in Queens, New York on September 21st, 2022. “It’s gonna be really special. You don’t wanna miss this one. If there’s still opportunity for you to come Wednesday night and you’re a wrestling fan around New York, you do not wanna miss this. It is going to be, I believe, have you guys seen ‘Wayne’s World 2’? This is gonna be like my Waynestock. I’ve been through a lot lately, and we’ve gone through a lot. I’m telling you, it’s gonna come together, this is gonna like Waynestock. It’s gonna be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO