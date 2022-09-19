Councilwoman Guardado Hosts El Grito Celebration to Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Councilwoman Betty Guardado, Councilmember Carlos Garcia, and City of Phoenix Sister Cities Commission kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with an El Grito celebration in Downtown Phoenix. The special tradition takes place every year on the night of September 15, and celebrates Mexican Independence Day. This year's event downtown featured live music, dancing, arts & crafts, ballet folkloric, food, and more.
Comments / 0