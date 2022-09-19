ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests for Assault with Serious Bodily Injury Top the Weekend Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following:

  • Steven Danish was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury on Sep. 18 at 11:06 a.m.
  • Rayden Wadley was arrested for assault to a family member by impeding breath, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sep. 17 at 11:34 p.m.
  • Crystal Vaquera was arrested for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance on Sep. 17 at 7:29 p.m.

There are currently 532 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

Name Steven Danish (L) Rayden Wadley (M) Crystal Vaquera (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the TGCDF over the past 72 hours:

The following were released from the TGCDF over the past 72 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgment NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • T

San Angelo LIVE!

Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Abandoning a Child Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests including the following: Eli Sarsosa was arrested for abandoning…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Gets 10 Years Deferred Adjudication for Brutal Aggravated Robbery

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has signed a plea deal after robbing a man in January on this year. According to court documents, on January 26, 2022, San Angelo Police responded to the Super 8 Motel in San Angelo for reports of an aggravated robbery. An official report was gathered that said three subject entered Room 218 demanding key to a vehicle. The theft turned into an aggravated robbery when the defendant, identified as Jimmy Eden, pointed a gun at the victim. Keys, a cellphone, and a drink were taken before the subjects left with the vehicle. An investigator, who was working in on a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”. This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School

MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
MILES, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash at 7th & N. Chadbourne Injures 2

SAN ANGELO, TX — A two vehicle crash sent two to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.  According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, on Sep. 20 at 2:30 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne for the report of a major crash.  When the officers, along with Fire and EMS, arrived at the scene they discovered a black Kia and a White Chevy pickup that had crashed in the middle of the intersection.  The driver of the Kia needed immediate medical attention and was taken to Shannon for treatment. The driver of the Chevy told officers that…
SAN ANGELO, TX
