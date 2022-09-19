Arrests for Assault with Serious Bodily Injury Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following:

Steven Danish was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury on Sep. 18 at 11:06 a.m.

Rayden Wadley was arrested for assault to a family member by impeding breath, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sep. 17 at 11:34 p.m.

Crystal Vaquera was arrested for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance on Sep. 17 at 7:29 p.m.

There are currently 532 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

The following were booked into the TGCDF over the past 72 hours:

The following were released from the TGCDF over the past 72 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations: