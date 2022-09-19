ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict

The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Alabama State
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 6 Oktoberfest events to attend in Alabama this fall

Oktoberfest has been many things over the years since the tradition began in Munich more than two centuries ago. It started as a two-week celebration of the Oct. 12, 1810, marriage of the Bavarian crown prince and a princess from a nearby state. People had so much fun, especially at the post-wedding horse race, folks decided to do it again in 1811.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
WSFA

Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

This Alabama school system is one of 33 chosen for a unique project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Education announced partnerships with some 33 school districts in the state. This year, Enterprise will be one of 33 school districts selected by the state to take part in “MTSS” by the 2-27 academic year, each of the state’s 138 public school districts will be part of […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WAAY-TV

Getting close to 100 degrees later this week

The final few days of Summer will certainly have a July or August feel across North Alabama. Temperatures reach the low 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as a weak disturbance slides through the region. A stray shower can't be ruled out early Tuesday morning in our eastern counties, but nearly all of us remain dry.
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL

