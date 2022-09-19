Read full article on original website
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
Hurricane brewing next week? Coastal Alabama officials remind folks it’s too early to predict
The spaghetti models are not even pointing at coastal Alabama yet, and the likelihood of a tropical storm slamming anywhere from Texas to Florida remains very much unknown. But on social media and beyond, some forecasts are declaring Tropical Wave Invest 98L – a system that could become a tropical depression over the next two days – an alarming scenario for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 6 Oktoberfest events to attend in Alabama this fall
Oktoberfest has been many things over the years since the tradition began in Munich more than two centuries ago. It started as a two-week celebration of the Oct. 12, 1810, marriage of the Bavarian crown prince and a princess from a nearby state. People had so much fun, especially at the post-wedding horse race, folks decided to do it again in 1811.
selmasun.com
Gus Mitchell’s store added to Alabama historical sites, plans underway to open museum and meeting space
Before internet or even telephones, there was usually a place in the community where folks would gather to talk, to trade and just be together. In a little community on Perry County Road 45 called Vilula, that place was Gus Mitchell’s store. And one man who grew up there is working to preserve the store and its history.
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
townandtourist.com
19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
WSFA
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Alabama
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
This Alabama school system is one of 33 chosen for a unique project
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Education announced partnerships with some 33 school districts in the state. This year, Enterprise will be one of 33 school districts selected by the state to take part in “MTSS” by the 2-27 academic year, each of the state’s 138 public school districts will be part of […]
WAAY-TV
Getting close to 100 degrees later this week
The final few days of Summer will certainly have a July or August feel across North Alabama. Temperatures reach the low 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as a weak disturbance slides through the region. A stray shower can't be ruled out early Tuesday morning in our eastern counties, but nearly all of us remain dry.
How a ‘deconstructing Christian’ Alabama author got 900,000 Facebook followers
She readily admits it. “I’m a weird Christian author,” Mary Katherine Backstrom says. “I don’t fit squarely in the box. But I’m really grateful to my publisher, and the people that support me for allowing me to be, like, a person of faith who doesn’t fit the mold, especially maybe in The South.”
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
