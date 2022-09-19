ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen alerts police to suspicious activity, two men accused of trying to steal heavy equipment

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
 3 days ago
Raymond Hardy Chris Monfort

A citizen alerted law enforcement early Friday morning to suspicious activity on a property on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, leading to the arrest of a pair of Rochester-area men on suspicion of attempted grand larceny in the second degree.

Raymond M. Hardy, 41, of Alpine Road, Rochester, and Chris H. Monfort, 50, of Cave Hollow, Henrietta, are accused of trying to steal heavy equipment from the location.

Dispatchers took the call at 7:11 a.m.  The caller stated he didn't believe the people nor their vehicle should have been on the property they were on.

Deputies responded and investigated.

Besides the grand larceny charges, Hardy is also charged with criminal mischief 4th, and criminal possession of stolen property 5th.

Monfort was ordered held because of two prior felony convictions. Hardy was released on his own recognizance.

The Road Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.

