Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.

NEW BOSTON, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO