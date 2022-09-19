Read full article on original website
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
Three New Hampshire schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce that three New Hampshire schools have been awarded as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Enfield Village School in Enfield, Hanover High School in Hanover and The Birches Academy of Academics and Art Chartered Public School in Salem were named to this esteemed list of schools being honored for their exemplary teaching and learning.
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
Video: Bears spotted near Mount Washington Hotel
VIDEO: Three bears were spotted near the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Carroll. Just a few years ago, a photo of a bear taking in the sunrise on the porch of the hotel went viral.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
Video: Rain moves through overnight, Thursday morning in New Hampshire
Clouds increase again overnight as a cold front approaches. Showers, downpours, and even some rumbles of thunder possible overnight north then south Thursday morning. Clearing with a strong breeze Thursday afternoon then a brisk autumn air mass arrives for Friday and the start of the weekend. A sharp cold front...
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert that was issued for a Bow man Wednesday. Kyle Frisbie, 24, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing by family later that evening, officials said. State police reported Frisbie returned...
Rutland woman hurt in Route 7 crash dies
A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police.
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
With supermarket and liquor store open, second phase of new shopping plaza under review in Penacook
The Market Basket shopping plaza off Exit 17 in Concord is entering a second phase of work that will feature more restaurant and retail space, a credit union and an urgent care facility. Phase 1 included the construction of the Market Basket supermarket and a New Hampshire State Liquor Store...
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
VSP looking for alleged Rutland Hannaford thieves
Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon.
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
