Middleport, OH

WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device

Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

More Details: Ross County Bomb Incident Package Looked Like a Bomb

ROSS – More details are coming out of a suspicious package that evacuated Chillicothe on Tuesday. According to reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found. Now some of those details have came out.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

