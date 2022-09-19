Read full article on original website
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Man dies in tractor-trailer vs SUV crash in Gallipolis
UPDATE (1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one man was pronounced dead at the scene of this crash. In a release, they say that 40-year-old Jason Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling east on State Rt. 735 when he failed to yield at the stop light and was […]
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
WXII 12
3-year-old found locked inside cage during search warrant at Ohio home, Sheriff says
Police have filed arrest warrants after a 3-year-old child who was found locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old was found holding a drug pipe at a home in Hocking County, Ohio. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Bear Run Road on Sunday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device
Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
sciotopost.com
More Details: Ross County Bomb Incident Package Looked Like a Bomb
ROSS – More details are coming out of a suspicious package that evacuated Chillicothe on Tuesday. According to reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found. Now some of those details have came out.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
