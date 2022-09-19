Read full article on original website
Related
mahometdaily.com
Tate Bode breaks course record at Lake of the Woods
Tate Bode broke the course record at Lake of the Woods on Saturday (Sept. 17), leading the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team to the championship of its own 12-school invitational. Bode ran the 2-mile course in 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Five of his teammates positioned themselves among the top...
mahometdaily.com
M-SJHS begins season with three wins
The Mahomet-Seymour seventh-grade girls’ basketball team bounced back from a loss in its home-opener on Monday (Sept. 19) to win at Champaign Jefferson, 30-14, on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Katie Hunter hit a team-high 12 points, including 10 of her team’s 17 first-half points. “The seventh-grade team experienced a...
mahometdaily.com
MSEA and M-S School District come to tentative agreement
The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced late Tuesday that the union negotiation teams and the Mahomet-Seymour School District came to an agreement of terms to a contract. That document will be shared with union members for a vote before coming to the board of education for a vote. Details of the...
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour board meeting at standing room only as union seeks “fair” contract
More than the board room was packed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board. With teachers and community members sitting in seats and on the floor with the seven board members of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board, the surrounding hallway and playground was filled with about 150 more community members and staff members. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced they would line Churchill Rd. leading up to Middletown Prairie Elementary a half hour before the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing began.
Comments / 0