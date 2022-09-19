More than the board room was packed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board. With teachers and community members sitting in seats and on the floor with the seven board members of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board, the surrounding hallway and playground was filled with about 150 more community members and staff members. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced they would line Churchill Rd. leading up to Middletown Prairie Elementary a half hour before the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing began.

