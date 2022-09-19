Read full article on original website
Normal University High defeats Mahomet-Seymour volleyball in three sets
Maddie Gaede totaled 12 assists on Thursday (Sept. 15), but Mahomet-Seymour’s volleyball team dropped a 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 non-conference decision at Normal University High. Avery Allen ended with 10 digs and eight kills. M-S (13-3) returns to action on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at home against Effingham. The M-S junior...
M-S swimming finishes eighth at Centennial Invite
Mahomet-Seymour placed eighth in the 15-school Centennial girls’ swimming invitational on Saturday (Sept. 17), setting three school records in the process. Two of the marks shattered standards that had been established only three days earlier. Freshman Talynn O’Donnell finished third in the 50-yard freestyle, with a school-record time of...
M-SJHS begins season with three wins
The Mahomet-Seymour seventh-grade girls’ basketball team bounced back from a loss in its home-opener on Monday (Sept. 19) to win at Champaign Jefferson, 30-14, on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Katie Hunter hit a team-high 12 points, including 10 of her team’s 17 first-half points. “The seventh-grade team experienced a...
Winters finishes fourth at Livingston Invitational
Senior Ainsley Winters finished in fourth place individually for Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday (Sept. 15) in the nine-school Livingston County Invitational, in Pontiac. Winters posted an 18-hole score of 80. Other Bulldog participants were Brooke Hartman (95), Kayla McKinney (98), Emma Dallas (99) and Chloe Merkle (118). M-S returns to action...
Rogers breaks school record in win over Lincoln
It only took Quenton Rogers until the fourth game of his senior season to become the career receiving leader for the historic Mahomet-Seymour football program. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Rogers wasted little time in his fourth game before setting the record. Seventeen seconds after the Friday (Sept. 16) Apollo Conference game...
Bulldog soccer ranked 8th in state by Maxpreps
Junior Isaac Warren turned in a two-goal, five assist performance on Saturday (Sept. 17), accounting for each of his team’s goals, as Mahomet-Seymour thumped Lincoln, 7-0, in an Apollo Conference boys’ soccer match. The Bulldogs led, 2-0, at halftime in the match played at Lincoln. Nolan Wheeler and...
Claybrooke and Hennesy records bests at Lake of the Woods
Mahomet-Seymour golfers Reis Claybrooke and Kelton Hennesy recorded their season-best scores on Thursday (Sept. 15), helping the Bulldogs to a team victory in a three-school meet at Lake of the Woods. Claybrooke fired a 35 and Hennesy was just behind, at 36. Posting scores of 40 each were Blake Harvey...
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
MSEA and M-S School District come to tentative agreement
The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced late Tuesday that the union negotiation teams and the Mahomet-Seymour School District came to an agreement of terms to a contract. That document will be shared with union members for a vote before coming to the board of education for a vote. Details of the...
Vermilion River Fall Festival Brings Crowds to Ellsworth Park
The 47th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival this past weekend included the popular Friday night return of live music, along with beautiful weekend weather to bring out the crowds. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was heading back from a conference in Chicago when everything got started Friday night. But when...
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
State Farm Center and Willis Tower glowed red in honor of Nick Holonyak Jr.
Nick Holonyak Jr., John Bardeen Endowed Chair Emeritus in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at the University of Illinois, passed away this week. He is credited with the first LED light in in 1962, which emitted a red light. In 2019, he was the grand marshal of the Festival of Lights parade.
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs. The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The […]
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend. The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a […]
These before and after photos of the Rose Bowl Tavern stage are pretty cool
Perkins Home Improvement just posted some photos of the stage at Rose Bowl Tavern during their renovation of it a year ago. As someone who doesn't know the first thing about woodworking or construction, it's pretty cool to see the behind the scenes work. Also, just seeing a before and after is always fun. Check out the full post on Perkins Home Improvement's Instagram below.
