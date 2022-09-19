ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

mahometdaily.com

M-SJHS begins season with three wins

The Mahomet-Seymour seventh-grade girls' basketball team bounced back from a loss in its home-opener on Monday (Sept. 19) to win at Champaign Jefferson, 30-14, on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Katie Hunter hit a team-high 12 points, including 10 of her team's 17 first-half points. "The seventh-grade team experienced a...
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

Tate Bode breaks course record at Lake of the Woods

Tate Bode broke the course record at Lake of the Woods on Saturday (Sept. 17), leading the Mahomet-Seymour boys' cross-country team to the championship of its own 12-school invitational. Bode ran the 2-mile course in 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Five of his teammates positioned themselves among the top...
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

MSEA and M-S School District come to tentative agreement

The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced late Tuesday that the union negotiation teams and the Mahomet-Seymour School District came to an agreement of terms to a contract. That document will be shared with union members for a vote before coming to the board of education for a vote. Details of the...
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

Mahomet-Seymour board meeting at standing room only as union seeks “fair” contract

More than the board room was packed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board. With teachers and community members sitting in seats and on the floor with the seven board members of the Mahomet-Seymour School Board, the surrounding hallway and playground was filled with about 150 more community members and staff members. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association announced they would line Churchill Rd. leading up to Middletown Prairie Elementary a half hour before the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing began.
MAHOMET, IL
mahometdaily.com

USRC takes day to clean up portion of Sangamon River

Every September, the Upper Sangamon River Conservancy (USRC) hosts the "Sangamon. This year's clean up took place on Saturday, September 10th. According to USRC volunteer Scott Hays "We do it this time of year because the river tends to. be very low.". "It definitely was this year,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

