ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf Channel

U.S. team too competitive to be complacent as heavy Presidents Cup favorites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the mid-2010s, when Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed formed Team USA’s most formidable partnership, they adopted an interesting strategy inside the ropes. They wanted to beat each other’s brains in. Unusual, for sure, but Spieth once explained that neither player liked the idea...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut

Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#Australia#American#Royal Melbourne
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Kim can be excused for his mistake Wednesday. The Presidents Cup is new for the 20-year-old South Korean, just like it is for seven other players on the International team that face a daunting task at Quail Hollow. Only this was more a math mistake than a rookie mistake. “We’re on 12 today, and he makes a mistake doing simple math there,” said Camilo Villegas of Colombia, one of the assistant captains for the International team. “So I look at the kid and said, ‘Tom, is that college math?’ He looks at me and goes, ’Dude, I didn’t even graduate from high school.’” Kim ticks about every box when it comes to the fresh faces at this Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday, only looks are deceiving.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Stats, records and fun facts for the American and International teams

If you’re a fan of history, you may want to tune in to the Presidents Cup this week. The biennial bout between the United States and Internationals tees off for the 14th time this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Americans are looking to continue their dominance in the competition. Team USA holds an 11-1-1 record, with its lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Presidents Cup 2022: What to know about the tournament

The Presidents Cup is set to tee off on Thursday with the International team looking to shock the United States and snap an eight-tournament losing streak. The year’s event will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament was pushed to 2022 from 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the Presidents Cup takes place every two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup

GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup: Primer for week at Quail Hollow

Some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Presidents Cup. This event was originally planned for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Ryder Cup to be moved back a year. With that, the Presidents Cup was, as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy